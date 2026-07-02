10-day Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav at JSS Mysore Urban Haat from tomorrow 

July 2, 2026

Traditional Gujarati cultural evening from July 3 to 5

Mysuru: The Industrial Extension Cottage (INDEXT-C), Government of Gujarat, under the Commissioner of Cottage & Rural Industries, Department of Industries and Mines, is organising the ‘Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav-2026’ at JSS Mysore Urban Haat, Ring Road, Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysuru, from July 3 to 12.

The Utsav, organised under the guidance of Mohammad Shahid, Chairman, INDEXT-C and Principal Secretary & Commissioner, Cottage and Rural Industries, Government of Gujarat, will be open to public between 10 am and 8 pm.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. A.B. Basavaraju, Commissioner for Textile Development and Director of Handloom and Textile, will inaugurate the Utsav at 4 pm tomorrow.

Dr. Sanjay Joshi, Executive Director, INDEXT-C, will preside. B.S. Manjunatha Swamy, Director, Department of Kannada & Culture, R. Aishwarya, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, H.R. Rajappa, Managing Director, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation, Mothilal Krishna Lamani, Joint Director, Department of Tourism, Mysuru, K.S. Tailor, General Manager (Haat) & Joint Commissioner, INDEXT-C, R.S. Shah, Manager (Class-1), INDEXT-C, Gujarat and Dr. Snehal Makwana, Manager (Marketing), INDEXT-C, Gurajat, will be the chief guests.

The exhibition-cum-sale marks the 11th consecutive edition of the event in Mysuru, reflecting its sustained success and popularity since its inception in 2016. The Utsav aims to provide a direct marketing platform to traditional artisans from Gujarat, enabling them to showcase, demonstrate and sell their hand-crafted products while enhancing their livelihood opportunities.

More than 100 master craftsmen and artisans from various regions of Gujarat will participate in the event. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore an extensive collection of authentic handloom and handicraft products, including embroidery and mirror work, zari-zardosi craft, beadwork and jewellery, traditional chaniya choli, bandhani and tie-dye products, leather crafts, stone work, jute and coir products, appliqué work, bamboo and cane articles, wooden and metal crafts, home décor, fashion accessories and lifestyle products.

A special attraction of the exhibition will be the live demonstrations by award-winning artisans and practitioners of rare and languishing crafts. The event will also feature a dedicated Kutch Craft Gallery, showcasing the rich and distinctive craft traditions of the Kutch region.

A three-day traditional Gujarati cultural evening will entertain visitors from July 3 to 5 in collaboration with Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department, Government of Gujarat. The events include Gujarati Ras-Garba, Kutchi Ras-Garba by Zankar Dance Academy, Bhuj, Kutch, Tippani Folk Dance by Shri Bhavani Tippani Lok Nrutya Mandal, Junagadh, Live performances celebrating Gujarat’s rich folk and cultural traditions. Entry and parking are free for all visitors.