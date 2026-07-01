Wife among four arrested for murder 

July 1, 2026

Police crack murder where wife tried to cover it up as heart attack

One more accused absconding

Mysuru: Shocking details are emerging from the June 29 murder case of a 50-year-old employee of a private company. The murder was initially projected as a heart attack. The deceased, Nithyananda, was a resident near Vishwamanava Double Road in Kuvempunagar.

Police have since arrested four persons, including Nithyananda’s wife, in connection with the murder.

According to the investigation, Nithyananda was strangled to death at his house in HUDCO Layout between Sunday midnight and the early hours of Monday.

Those arrested are Susheela, Nithyananda’s wife and a teacher at a private school, her brother-in-law Harish (the husband of Susheela’s sister) and two daily wage labourers. Police have launched a hunt for another accused, who is absconding.

Sources told Star of Mysore that the arrested men are natives of Kolar district, from a village located on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border.

According to the investigation, Susheela allegedly conspired with Harish and three others to eliminate her husband by strangling with a cloth.

Preliminary investigation points to marital discord as the possible motive behind the crime. Sources also claimed that investigators are probing a possible ‘supari’ angle, alleging that money was paid to execute the murder.

However, speaking to Star of Mysore, DCP (Law and Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada said that the supari angle has not emerged in the investigation so far. “Harish is Susheela’s relative and the other three are daily wage workers. We are searching for one more accused,” she said.

CCTV footage collected

Investigators have collected CCTV footage from cameras installed near the victim’s house, which reportedly shows two persons entering the premises on Sunday night. They have also seized the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of a CCTV camera installed at a nearby hotel for analysis.

DCP Dr. Harsha Priyamvada said, “Based on the statements of the accused, it appears to be a pre-planned murder. However, technical evidence is yet to be secured and the investigation is continuing. The accused have stated that five persons, including Susheela and Harish, strangled Nithyananda with a cloth. We are verifying all aspects of the case.”

The murder came to light after Susheela claimed that her husband had died of a heart attack. However, Nithyananda’s brother, KSOU Registrar Prof. S.K. Naveen Kumar, noticed scratch marks on his cheek, blood clots and ligature marks around his neck while examining the body, raising suspicion over the cause of death.

Prof. Naveen Kumar subsequently lodged a complaint with Kuvempunagar Police, following which a case was registered. The investigation led to the arrests of the four accused, while efforts are continuing to trace the fifth suspect. Police said further investigation is in progress.