10 short films selected for Dasara Film Festival

September 20, 2024

Mysuru: Dasara Film Festival Sub-Committee had organised a competition of short films as part of the Mysuru Dasara festivities and had received a total of 72 short films.

Out of them, the following 10 short films have been selected to be screened during Dasara Film Festival-2024:

Kannada language films ‘Lakshmi’ directed by Abhijith Purohith; ‘Yare ni Yare’ directed by Ashok Raj, ‘Unwanted Kid’ directed by S.P Pavan, ‘Polar’ directed by Dileep Kumar; ‘Three Column’ directed by Staney Joyson, ‘Vartha Kalli’ directed by Kritarth Mandekuttanda; ‘Threads of Destiny… A Happy Discovery’ directed by Sooraj R. Shankar; ‘Raj Ammu’ directed by Jeevan Gowda; ‘Shatpatha’ directed by Raghu Nayak and a Tamil language short film ‘99’ directed by Kanaka Raj Balasubramanyam, according to a press release from Dasara Film Festival Sub-Committee Secretary & Department of Information & Public Relations Asst. Director T.K. Harish.

The organisers said, they had received 63 short films in Kannada, four Tamil films and one film each in Kodava, Hindi and Lambani. The organisers have also received two silent films.

Actor Shivaji Rao Jadhav, Theatre Director Janardhan, Mysore University Mass Communication & Journalism Professor M.S. Sapna and photographer-actor K.J. Pawan were part of the Jury who watched the short films on Monday at INOX Cinemas here to select the best films.