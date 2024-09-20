Big Tech Show-2024 showcases Mysuru as emerging tech hub

September 20, 2024

India’s first printed circuit board, supply chain cluster in Mysuru: Minister Priyank Kharge’s message

Mysuru: In a significant boost to Karnataka’s economy, India’s first printed circuit board (PCB) and supply chain cluster will be established in Mysuru.

In a message read at the fourth edition of the Mysuru Big Tech Show-2024 at the Infosys campus yesterday, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT Priyank Kharge said, “This will truly make Mysuru the Silicon City of India.”

He also announced that Karnataka’s new ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) policy will be updated in the coming months, along with the Global Capability Centres (GCC) policy, which is expected to be released by the end of September.

Additionally, the Minister highlighted the Government’s support for startups. “If startups are involved in the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative, the Government can become their first customer. Over 15 tech companies have expanded their operations in this cluster in the last 12 months,” he said.

“With the addition of the 235-acre Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) 2.0 in Mysuru, we have received a strong investment pipeline expected to bring in over Rs. 5,000 crore and create more than 3,000 new jobs. We are also looking to establish a special PCB cluster in this region,” he said.

KEONICS Chairman Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda said, “Mysuru’s talent is key to driving innovation and attracting investment into this cluster. Seeing more global companies and international participation at the event today is encouraging.”

Mysuru cluster growth

Dr. Ekroop Kaur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, remarked, “The Mysuru cluster is evolving as an extension of Bengaluru’s tech hub and holds immense potential for achieving equitable and sustainable growth.”

“Our newly launched cybersecurity policy, coupled with the centre of excellence at IISc, will operate on a spoke model, promoting Mysuru as a cybersecurity hub,” she added.

B.V. Naidu, Chairman of KDEM noted, “Mysuru is emerging as a prime destination for businesses and startups, positioning itself as the next Silicon City in Karnataka, particularly through tech clusters, cybersecurity and ESDM initiatives.”

Incubators and accelerators

Pavan Ranga, CEO of Rangsons Aerospace noted that Mysuru is home to numerous IT and biotech parks and a growing startup ecosystem, supported by various incubators and accelerators. The electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC), spanning 235.5 acres in Kochanahalli Industrial Area, Mysuru represents a major step forward, with a project cost of Rs. 245.67 crore, set to reshape the cluster growth story.”

Sudhanva Dhananjaya, Lead Industry Anchor for Mysuru and Founder of Excelsoft, presented his vision for the Mysuru B.I.G. Tech Show cluster: B: Be in Mysuru, I: Invest in Mysuru and G: Grow in Mysuru.

He added, “The Government is promoting Mysuru and has major plans for the EMC cluster near Nanjangud. This Mysuru event has seen a surge in intellectual property, innovation, and interest from global leaders seeking partnerships and business opportunities, which is highly motivating.”

Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of KDEM, emphasised that Mysuru is experiencing fast growth in IT, biotechnology and other high-tech sectors.

The event saw a few important panel discussions in which experts worldwide participated. The themes included key topics shaping the city’s technological landscape and economic future.

The mega event concluded on a high note showcasing the power, opportunities, readiness, talent, tech ecosystem, policy support and strong industry confidence for the Mysuru cluster as the emerging tech hub of India.

Today, its contribution is less than USD 2 billion in revenue as a pie of the overall state technology of USD 220 billion. It promises to grow 8-9 percent year-on-year in the next 5 years.