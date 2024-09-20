Dasara Miniature Tableau Contest:  Three art works vie for prizes

September 20, 2024

Mysuru: Five tableaux have been received for the first ever Miniature Tableau-making competition conducted by Dasara Tableau Sub-Committee. Of the total eight entries received, only five artists submitted their art works and three among them have made it to the final round.

The prize winners will be announced tomorrow (Sept. 21).

S. Madhusudhan of Chamarajanagar has submitted the tableau designed on the theme Mysurina Jathregala Sobagu (The beauty of fairs in Mysuru). The pomp and gaiety associated with annual fairs namely Nanjangud Jatra Mahotsava, Suttur Jathra, Chunchanakatte Jathra and Mysuru Dasara among several other fairs and festivals celebrated in the region, are replicated with an artistic touch.

The panoramic view of Chamundi Hill, Chamundeshwari Temple and the devotees complete the art work.

The tableau of Shivakumar from Doddarasinakere gives the message of ‘Unity in Diversity’,while another artist Shankar Guru has recreated Ayodhya Ram Mandir for his miniature tableau.

The above three art works are vying for the top prize.

Working President of Dasara Tableau Sub-Committee A.S. Ranjith Kumar said the first prize winner will be pocketing a cash prize of Rs. 25,000, followed by second prize – Rs. 15,000 and third prize – Rs. 10,000. The first prize winning design may be replicated while preparing the full-size tableau for Jumboo Savari procession.