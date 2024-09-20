‘Raj, Rajendra and Rajesh Nite’: Dr. M.S. Natashekhar & Rtn. V.N. Prasad to present ‘Musical Nite’ on Sept. 22

September 20, 2024

The event is in support of ‘Rotary Dialysis Centre’

Nostalgia of musical hits of the yesteryears is soothing to the discerning ears of umpteen across the world.

It was truly a God’s gift that legends like Shankar Jaikishan, Kalyanji Anandji, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Salil Chaudhary, Sachin Dev Burman, Rahul Dev Burman etc., scored indelible numbers between the 50s and 80s. And they were ably supported by eminent lyricists and highly talented singers like Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle etc. Divinity of combination of these legends stand tall even to this day. Such was the sheer magic of the 1950s to 1980s.

To reminisce the ‘Golden Era,’ Dr. M.S. Natashekhar and Rtn. V.N. Prasad are presenting a ‘Musical Nite’ titled ‘Raj, Rajendra, Rajesh Nite’ on Sunday (Sept. 22) at Senate Hall, University of Mysore, commencing at 6 pm. Popular hits of Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar and Rajesh Khanna will be rendered.

Syed Aftab Ahmed will anchor the event. H.B. Jayaram and troupe will be rendering live orchestra. Brief details of the singers are as below:

1. Dr. M.S. Natashekhar: He is an eminent ENT surgeon and the pioneer of Doctor’s Musical Nite ‘Geeth Gaatha Chal.’ Further, he has organised and performed in memory of Mukesh, P.B. Srinivas and Raj Kapoor at several Musical Nites under his own banner.

2. Apoorva Natashekhar: Daughter of Dr. Natashekar, she is an Engineering graduate and has been performing in Geeth Gaatha Chal over several years. She is also learning Karnatak Classical Music under Vidu. R. Vasanthalakshmi.

3. Rtn. V.N. Prasad: The 72-year-old is a retired Highways Designer and a PMC; A passionate singer, since 1990s, Prasad of Rotary Ivory City Mysuru has taken keen interest in promoting young talents and projecting them on bigger stages and thus paving way for their progress. He has staged umpteen shows; mostly under Rotary — all towards ‘Community Service Projects.’

4. Mamata Bhanuprakash: Daughter of Rtn. V.N. Prasad, she has been performing at Prasad’s stage shows since 1990s and has gained popularity through consistent performances.

5. Jayanthi V. Bhat: An officer in the State Bank of India, she took voluntary retirement with the sole intent of pursuing music. Herself a music composer, lyricist and singer with a sharp and pleasant voice, she has produced several albums.

6. Hamsini S. Kumar: She is an officer at the Indian Railways, having been selected into the Railways on her singing prowess. A popular artiste at ‘Zee TV’ and other competitions, she carries high popularity and performs regularly across Mysuru and around the country.

7. Syed Shabir: An entrepreneur, he is blessed with an excellent silky voice and has gained popularity as ‘Junior Md. Rafi’ across the city. He has performed at Mumbai, at the invitation of the daughter of the legendary late Md. Rafi and has a captivating talent.

There is no entry fee for the programme. However, this Musical Nite is being staged to assist the signature project of Rotary Ivory City Mysuru & Rotary Chamarajanagar — Dialysis Centre — that is catering to the poor and needy in and around Chamarajanagar district.

All the patrons attending the programme are requested to contribute generously to the Dialysis Centre and support a noble cause with the serene sentiment that ‘Service to Humanity is Service to God.’ NEFT details of ‘Rotary Ivory City Charitable Trust’ are as follows: Account No. 64205658586; State Bank of India; Kuvempunagar Branch; IFSC – SBIN0040441.

For further details, patrons may contact Rtn. V.N. Prasad on Mob: 94490-58209.