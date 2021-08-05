100-year-old K.R. Hospital gets hi-tech outlook

August 5, 2021

Services online; all departments computerised

Mysore/Mysuru: A hi-tech touch is being given to Krishna Rajendra (K.R.) Hospital which is offering free treatment for poor patients in the last 100 years.

‘e-hospital’ and ‘e-pharmacy’ system have been introduced in the hospital. All major departments like OPD & In-Patient, Microbiology, Bio-Chemistry, Radiology, Emergency Department, Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) and Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) have been computerised. A separate software portal has been created.

Facilities like registration of outpatients, admission of inpatients, collection of blood sample and issuing report, X-ray, scanning report, blood donation at Blood Bank, issuing blood to needy patients, arrival of medicine and distribution of medicine to patients and billing are linked to e-hospital. All statistics will be computed through data back up with the help of cloud server.

Two systems engineers, C.N. Manjunath and Bharath Kiran are working in the Hospital Control Room and helping in collection and storage of details of patients collected by staff.

Hitherto, everything was managed manually in the heritage building of K.R. Hospital. Thanks to technology innovation, now all services are computerised. Every detail of each patient was now available with the click of a button. The bed strength of K.R. Hospital was 1,050 and 350 of Cheluvamba Hospital. Both the hospitals are now managed through ‘e-hospital’.

The portal contains information about the Departments of Medicine, Surgery, ENT, Eye, Urology, Neurology, Orthopaedic, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Pathology, Plastic Surgery, Anatomy, Anaesthesia, Dental, Paediatric, surgical sub-store, medicine sub-store and HNS sub-store of Main Drug Store and others.

A new system has been introduced where Medical Superintendent of K.R. Hospital, Dean and Director of MMC&RI and Medical Education Department can login and access details.

Height of hospital compound to go up

It is proposed to increase the height of the compound wall of the K.R. Hospital and also install heritage grills to prevent trespassing.

People cross the current low-height grills and move inside the hospital. This has resulted in theft, robbery and mugging. At many places, thieves have cut and taken away the cast iron grills thus making the institute to look ugly. People wander aimlessly inside the Hospital premises due to various entry and exit points. In the interest of safety of doctors, staff, patients and their attendants, the MMC&RI Dean &Director had submitted a memorandum to the State Government to increase the height of 1,200 meter long compound wall.

Medical Education Department gave its nod to the estimate prepared by Karnataka State Rural Health Development Corporation.

The cost of the project is estimated at Rs. 30 lakh. The work included removal of the existing compound grill and construction of three foot wall and install the old heritage type grills on it. In total, the height of compound wall will be around 5 foot, said Kumar, Engineer.

Tenders will be soon floated to select the eligible contractor. The stolen heritage style grill will be replaced with the similar grill.

The hospital authorities are planning closure of some of the entry points in the hospital and a decision to this effect will be taken soon, sources told Star of Mysore.