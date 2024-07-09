1,000 cusecs of water released from Harangi Dam

July 9, 2024

Kushalnagar: Following heavy rains over the past one week across Kodagu district, the Harangi Dam near Kushalnagar is receiving a good inflow of water, resulting in a steady increase in water-level of the dam. With rising water-level, the authorities released 1,000 cusecs of water from the Dam as a precautionary measure to prevent flooding.

On Monday, Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda visited the Dam and received inputs from the Dam authorities on the Dam’s water storage, the monsoon forecast, inflow, outflow and other vital statistics. He later directed the officials to take necessary steps for meeting any possible floods.

The MLA also opened the power driven four crest gates of the Dam by performing Puja.

Kushalnagar Planning Authority Chairman Pramod Muthappa, Member Kiran Kumar, leaders Shivashankar, Harish, T.P. Hamid, Panduranga, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Supervisor K.K. Raghupathi, Harangi Executive Engineer I.K. Puttaswamy, Junior Engineer Siddaraju and others were present.

With heavy rains lashing Harangi catchment areas such as Madikeri, Gaalibeedu, Vanachalu, Kaloor, Soorlabbi etc., the Hattihole and Madapura Hole tributary rivers are witnessing a steady increase in water level and are flowing full.

Meanwhile, the Harangi Dam officials have asked people living along Harangi River basin to move to safer places along with their belongings and cattle, as a precautionary measure.

The maximum level of Harangi Dam is 2,859 ft. and currently the water level stands at 2848.76 ft. The Dam recorded an inflow of 2,394 cusecs on Monday and subsequently, 1,000 cusecs of water was released.