Yaduveer thanks KR segment voters

July 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the City’s K.R. Assembly segment giving a solid lead in the recently held 2024 LS polls, Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar went on a whirlwind drive across the Constituency yesterday to thank the voters for their support.

Yaduveer embarked on his thanksgiving drive by offering floral tributes to the Statue of Kanakadasa near Ganesh Bhandar at Thonachikoppal. He later offered Puja at Raghavendraswamy Temple on Navilu road and at Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Kuvempunagar.

Yaduveer then addressed the gathering and thanked the voters for their overwhelming support.

He later visited Vivekananda Circle, BEML Arch and Chennagiri Koppal and thanked voters.

Addressing the gathering, Yaduveer said that he would soon open his Office in CADA Office premises adjoining the Palace and hear public grievances twice a week.

This apart, he has also planned to open offices at Hunsur and Periyapatna to address local issues.

Pointing out that the people of Mysuru and Kodagu voted him overwhelmingly with a victory margin of over 1.39 lakh votes, he said the K.R. Constituency alone gave him a solid lead of 54,000 votes.

Asserting that he would air their problems, Yaduveer assured that he would continue the good works of the previous MP and at the same time also give priority for new projects and plans for Mysuru city and for the entire Constituency.

K.R. Constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that prior to the elections, people were apprehensive that a royal family member would not be accessible to the common man. But Yaduveer has burst this myth by mingling with the people and has now come to thank the voters for their support.

Stating that he would appeal the Government for more funds to K.R. Constituency, Srivatsa asserted that he would work towards ensuring maximum number of BJP Corporators in the forthcoming MCC polls.

Former Mayor Shivakumar, Mandal President Raghu Urs, former Corporators J.S. Jagadish, Ramesh, Champaka, Geetashri Yoganand, Cable Ramesh, Shankar and Jagadish, leaders Jogi Manju, Santosh, Rakesh Gowda, Rajesh, Jayashankar, Nishanth, Hemanth, Girish, Satish, Manjunath and others were present.