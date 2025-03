March 14, 2025

Mysuru: Rukminamma (103), wife of late Srinivas Iyengar and a resident of Rajarajeshwarinagar, passed away yesterday in city.

She leaves behind two sons, daughters-in-law, one daughter, grand-children, great grand-children and a host of relatives and friends. Her grandson, R.P. Anand works as the Marketing Head at Bharath Cancer Hospital in city.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning.