Lawyer loses Rs. 17 lakh to online fraudsters

March 14, 2025

Mysuru: Online fraudsters, who lured a lawyer into investing money with a promise of giving huge profits have cheated him to the tune of Rs. 17 lakh.

The lawyer, who was cheated, is a resident of Mahadeshwara Layout in city. The miscreants, in the name of Megha Ajay used to send messages related to trading on Telegram app and in one such message, he was told to invest in Perth Mint Trading to reap huge profits.

Believing it, the lawyer responded to the message following which he was sent a link to his mobile number. The lawyer then clicked on the link and installed a mobile app following which a web page on online trading opened. The lawyer then updated his name, password and other details and initially invested Rs. 8,000.

As the lawyer got good profits to his investment, he invested a total of Rs. 17 lakh in stages. He was later informed that he had got profits for his investment but was unable to withdraw the money. The lawyer was asked to deposit Rs. 5 lakh to withdraw the money.

Realising that he has been cheated, the lawyer lodged a complaint at city’s CEN Police Station.