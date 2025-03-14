‘2,000 teaching faculty to be appointed soon’
March 14, 2025

Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar said that the process for appointment of 2,000 teaching faculty at Government Degree Colleges will begin soon.

Replying to a question by Raghavendra Hitnal of the Congress in the State Legislature yesterday, Dr. Sudhakar said there are also many vacancies in several Government-run Engineering Colleges in the State and the CM has granted approval for filling up vacant posts.

Replying to another question by BJP’s Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Dr. Sudhakar pointed out that 440 Government First Grade Colleges in the State come under the Higher Education Department and at present  there are 412 Principal post vacancies.

‘The appointment of Principals to Degree Colleges is being made through a direct recruitment. The verification of documents submitted by candidates mentioned in the merit list is being scrutinised. Measures will be taken for publishing the provisional list of candidates soon  and steps will be taken for bringing back Professors who have gone on deputation to various other departments’, he said adding that he has resisted pressure from MLAs and MPs  for sending teaching faculty of the Higher Education Department on deputation to other posts in various Departments.

