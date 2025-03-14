Man hacked to death at farm house 
News

March 14, 2025

Mysuru: A man was found hacked to death at a farm house in Hanagalli village, Jayapura Hobli in the taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Doreswamy alias Surya and it is suspected that the murder may have taken place on Mar. 12 night. It is learnt that Doreswamy was living alone.

Food packets were found at the spot of murder and there are clues about liquor consumption at the spot.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana, Additional SP Malik, DySP Kareem Rawthar, Jayapura Sub-Inspector Shivananjashetty and staff visited the spot and conducted preliminary investigation. Dog squad and fingerprint experts were summoned to the spot.

The SP said that two Police teams have been formed to investigate and nab the killers and a few clues have been obtained at the murder spot.

A case has been registered at Jayapura Police Station.

