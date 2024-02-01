11 cyber criminals target 265 victims; loot Rs. 158.94 crore

February 1, 2024

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Cybercrime Police have successfully dismantled an online jobs and investment fraud racket, leading to the arrest of 11 individuals involved in luring people into investing money with promises of high-interest rates. These suspects are reportedly wanted in 2,143 cases nationwide, amounting to a total duping of Rs. 158.94 crore. In Karnataka alone, the gang has defrauded at least 265 individuals, with 135 victims hailing from Bengaluru.

The modus operandi of the accused involved targeting home-makers and others with the offer of work-from-home opportunities. Initially, they enticed victims with high-interest rates for small investments. Once the victims were ensnared and began investing more substantial amounts, the fraudsters would withdraw the funds from banks and vanish without a trace.

Of the 11 arrested, four are from Maharashtra, five from Telangana, and two from Karnataka. The fraud has victimised individuals from 28 States, leading to the filing of 2,143 cases based on the same 30 bank account numbers used by the gang to perpetrate their scams. All 30 bank accounts have been frozen and the Police managed to recover only Rs. 62 lakh, the remaining amount was already withdrawn by the criminals.

During the operation, authorities seized eleven mobile phones, two laptops, SIM cards, cheque books and other valuables. The suspects were taken into custody and subjected to intense questioning. It was revealed that the gang had been active for over a year, with details of the 2,143 cases obtained from the NCRB portal.

In Karnataka, 265 individuals fell victim to the gang, with 135 cases reported in Bengaluru alone. The accused face charges in 14 Police Stations in Bengaluru and several of them are suspected to be account holders. Police suspect the possibility of additional gang members operating from abroad. This marks the first time that all 11 members of the gang have been apprehended.

It is noteworthy that the same Cybercrime Police had previously busted another racket, resulting in the arrest of individuals who had defrauded thousands of people to the tune of Rs. 854 crore. This recent operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat online fraud, with 17 cases filed in Bengaluru, leading to the freezing of Rs. 60 lakh.