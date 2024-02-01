11 cyber criminals target 265 victims; loot Rs. 158.94 crore
News

11 cyber criminals target 265 victims; loot Rs. 158.94 crore

February 1, 2024

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Cybercrime Police have successfully dismantled an online jobs and investment fraud racket, leading to the arrest of 11 individuals involved in luring people into investing money with promises of high-interest rates. These suspects are reportedly wanted in 2,143 cases nationwide, amounting to a total duping of Rs. 158.94 crore. In Karnataka alone, the gang has defrauded at least 265 individuals, with 135 victims hailing from Bengaluru.

The modus operandi of the accused involved targeting home-makers and others with the offer of work-from-home opportunities. Initially, they enticed victims with high-interest rates for small investments. Once the victims were ensnared and began investing more substantial amounts, the fraudsters would withdraw the funds from banks and vanish without a trace.

Of the 11 arrested, four are from Maharashtra, five from Telangana, and two from Karnataka. The fraud has victimised individuals from 28 States, leading to the filing of 2,143 cases based on the same 30 bank account numbers used by the gang to perpetrate their scams. All 30 bank accounts have been frozen and the Police managed to recover only Rs. 62 lakh, the remaining amount was already withdrawn by the criminals.

During the operation, authorities seized eleven mobile phones, two laptops, SIM cards, cheque books and other valuables. The suspects were taken into custody and subjected to intense questioning. It was revealed that the gang had been active for over a year, with details of the 2,143 cases obtained from the NCRB portal.

In Karnataka, 265 individuals fell victim to the gang, with 135 cases reported in Bengaluru alone. The accused face charges in 14 Police Stations in Bengaluru and several of them are suspected to be account holders. Police suspect the possibility of additional gang members operating from abroad. This marks the first time that all 11 members of the gang have been apprehended.

It is noteworthy that the same Cybercrime Police had previously busted another racket, resulting in the arrest of individuals who had defrauded thousands of people to the tune of Rs. 854 crore. This recent operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat online fraud, with 17 cases filed in Bengaluru, leading to the freezing of Rs. 60 lakh.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching