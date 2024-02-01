Leopard cubs reunited with their mother

February 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The leopard cubs that were found in the sugarcane field belonging to one Basavanna in Marashettihalli three days ago, were reunited with the mother yesterday.

In a bid to reunite the cubs with their mother, the Forest officials had placed the cubs inside the cage at the sugarcane field following the mother which came in search of the cubs was trapped.

Villagers had found two male and a female cub while harvesting the sugarcane and had informed the Forest officials who rushed to the spot and took the cubs into their custody. Since the cubs were only a month old, the Forest officials planned to reunite them with their mother.

ACF Lakshmikanth, RFO K. Surendra and others took part in the operation. Officials said the leopard and cubs would be released at a safe place in the forest.