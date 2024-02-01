Former MUDA Chairman no more
Former MUDA Chairman no more

February 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman and senior Congress leader P. Govindaraju passed away at his residence in Siddarthanagar here yesterday. He was 75.

A close associate of former Chief Minister Bangarappa, Govindaraju has served as MUDA Chairman during 1991-92. Govindaraju, who also served as KPCC Gen. Secretary, was appointed as the Chairman of Textile Corporation when S.M. Krishna was the CM. Govindaraju also contested the 1996 Lok Sabha Polls on Karnataka Congress Party ticket from Mysuru LS Constituency and lost.

He leaves behind his wife Rathnamma, son M.G. Gururaj, three daughters and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at his farm in Rangacharihundi village on Bannur Road this afternoon.

Former MLA Dr. Bharathi Shankar, Congress leaders Vikrant P. Devegowda, former MyLAC Chairman H.A. Venkatesh and District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar have condoled the death.

