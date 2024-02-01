Civil services exam coaching concludes

February 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The valedictory of the 50-day coaching camp for Civil services and KAS exams organised by the Competitive Exams Coaching Centre of KSOU(Karnataka State Open University) was held at Cauvery auditorium in Muktagangothri campus, on Hunsur road in city, this morning.

Speaking on the topic ‘Exam Preparations’, Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Mohammed Harris Sumer said that students can achieve success if they imbibe five qualities in their academic pursuit. Observing that success beckons only when the candidates march forward leaving behind their inferiority complex and negative attitude, he said that mastery over the language, good communication and writing skills are key for achieving success in any exam or field of study.

Stressing on the need for candidates to have a strong and deep understanding of all aspects of a multitude of subjects to achieve success in civil services exam, he said that this is what the examiners expect from the candidates.

“ There is talent in some form or the other in everyone of us. But it is important to find the best way for unfolding this. The candidates must have a comprehensive understanding of the exam before making the preparations to ace it. Good and clear expression of the language, in depth studies and regular revisions will help in taking on the exams more easily. This apart, the candidates must get well prepared and should develop a great level of self-confidence before taking on the exams”, Sumer said.

Mysuru Zoo Executive Director D. Mahesh Kumar said that broadly speaking, hard work and determination is key to success. Pointing out that hard work, regular and organised studies are key for achieving the set goals, he said that there should be clarity and continuity in thinking among the candidates to achieve success in the exams. This apart, knowledge, skill and attitude too play a major role in one’s success in competitive exams, he added.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse presided. KSOU Registrar Prof. K.L.N.Murthy, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof.K.B. Praveen, Dean Ramanathan Naidu, the coaching centre Co-ordinator Jainahalli Satyanarayangowda and others were present.More than 530 candidates took part in the 50-day coaching class.