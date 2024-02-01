UoM Academic Council takes key decisions

February 1, 2024

Autonomous status of Colleges to continue for 2023-24

BCA course at nine Government First Grade Colleges

Proposal to start exclusive website to issue marks card, Convocation certificate to students

Mysore/Mysuru: Academic Council of University of Mysore (UoM) resolved to continue with the autonomous status of colleges for the academic year 2023-24 and existing courses at its meeting held at Crawford Hall here yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor of UoM Prof. N.K. Lokanath, with Registrar (Administration) V.R. Shylaja, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.M. Mahadevan and other Officials attending the meeting.

Autonomous institutions like Maharani’s Science College, JSS Women’s College, Saraswathipuram, JSS Arts, Science and Commerce College, Ooty Road, SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Jayalakshmipuram and St. Philomena’s College had submitted proposals to continue with various Under-Graduate (UG), Post-Graduate (PG), Diploma and Certificate Courses offered by them, which were considered on the basis of report submitted by Local Inspection Committee.

The proposals to start new courses at St. Philomena’s College, namely B.Sc in Criminology and Forensic Science, Environmental Science, Data Science, Statistics and Education, BA in Visual Media, Education and Optional Kannada, MA in Kannada and Hindi, M.Sc in Food Science, MBA and MCA courses.

Nine Government First Grade Colleges of University of Mysore had submitted proposals to start BCA Courses, which were also considered, with the Local Inspection Committee submitting a report expressing its satisfaction about the basic infrastructural facilities available in those colleges.

A B.Ed College Principal complained about the delay in providing marks card on time after the conclusion of degree exams that has turned into a hurdle for the graduates to apply for Yuva Nidhi scheme of the Government, while a Member of Academic Council brought to the notice the inability to provide marks cards to foreign students within the expiry of VISA period, as they have to return to their countries within stipulated time.

Registrar Shylaja came out with a plan to develop an exclusive website to issue marks card and Convocation certificate on the lines of Bhoomi website developed by Revenue Department to issue land-related records.

Likewise, if a separate website is developed, the students can obtain marks card and Convocation certificate by submitting relevant information and records. With this, Varsity would become more student-friendly, she added.

Academic Council Members also took exception to the recent move of Higher Education Department to conduct common entrance test for Ph.D that poses threat to the autonomy of Varsities. Acknowledging the apprehensions of the Members, VC Prof. Lokanath assured to submit the opinions before the meeting of Higher Education Department scheduled on Feb. 8.

In a mocking tone, an Academic Council Member spoke about University College of Engineering, for which VC Prof. Lokanath assured to make it more visible.

The proposals to establish following endowment awards were also approved; Late Amaravati and late Krishnachari Cash Prize, Prof. Mallinath Kambar Cash Prize, Prof. B.S. Kiranagi Gold Medal among several others to name a few.

Finance Officer of UoM K.S. Rekha was also present.

Sub-Committee

A Sub-Committee involving experts will be constituted to frame new chapter for Commerce and MBA internship students and invite industry experts to deliver lectures. All students cannot be provided internship at industries. The shops offering photocopy services are benefiting the most with project reports. With some confusions prevailing in National Education Policy (NEP), we can arrive at a conclusion after seeking a report from the Sub-Committee —Prof. N.K. Lokanath, VC, University of Mysore