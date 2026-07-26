11-year-old Mysuru girl writes Children’s Ramayana in just 15 days

July 26, 2026

Mysuru: In a remarkable literary achievement, an 11-year-old girl from Mysuru has written a 36-page children’s version of the Ramayana in just 15 days. The handwritten book, titled Makkala Ramayana (Children’s Ramayana), is now ready for publication.

S. Dhanyashree, a Class 7 student of Sri Jnaneshwari Vidyasamsthe in Hebbal, is the daughter of doctors Dr. Shriram and Samata Shriram.

Inspired by the timeless epic from an early age, she developed a deep interest in the Ramayana by listening to stories narrated by her parents, attending religious discourses and reading books on the subject.

The young author has presented the epic in a simple and engaging style suited for children. The book covers the major sections of the Ramayana — Bala Kanda, Ayodhya Kanda, Aranya Kanda, Kishkindha Kanda, Sundara Kanda and Yuddha Kanda — besides narrating the story behind the tradition of applying Sindhoora to the idols of Lord Hanuman. Each chapter is complemented by hand-drawn illustrations, adding visual appeal to the narrative.

“I love the Ramayana and its characters. That inspired me to write this book,” says Dhanyashree. Written from a child’s perspective, the book captures the major events of the epic in her own words and imagination, making it easily relatable for young readers.

Her father, Dr. Shriram, said the idea began as a casual suggestion after noticing her keen interest in Ramayana related examinations, television serials and spiritual discourses. “I jokingly told her that she could write her own Ramayana. She took it seriously and completed the entire manuscript in her own handwriting,” he said.

He added that the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, discourses by Pejawar, Palimaru and Vyasa Seers and meeting renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj further inspired her.

School Head Master Nanjundaswamy congratulated Dhanyashree, describing her effort as an inspiration for children to cultivate reading, creativity and India’s rich cultural heritage.