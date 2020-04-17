12 more COVID19 positives in Mysuru; Mandya three more cases
April 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru has 12 more positive cases of COVID-19. With this, the total number of positive cases in Mysuru has gone up to 73 while there are 61 active cases.

Of the 12 cases reported today, 11 have been reported from the employees and contacts of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics. One person is the contact of P273.

According to the health bulletin released by Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department this morning, three more persons from Malavalli in Mandya have tested positive. Now there are 11 positive cases in Mandya. The total number of positive cases in Karnataka has gone up to 353 with 13 deaths and 82 discharges.

P-318, a 50-year-old male and a contact of P52, P-319, a 33-year-old male also a contact of P52, P-320, a 33-year-old male and a contact of P52, P-321, a 41-year-old female and a contact P273 have tested positive.

P341, a 22-year-old male, P342, a 38-year-old male, P343, a 38-year-old male, P344, a 26-year-old male, P345, a 28-year-old male, P346, a 22-year-old male, P347, a 29-year-old male, P348, a 26-year-old male all contacts of P52 from Jubilant Generics have tested positive.

In Malavalli, Mandya District, P-322, a 25-year-old male, P323, a 29-year-old male and P324, a 45-year-old male have tested positive. All are the contacts of P171. All the positive cases have been isolated at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Mandya.

