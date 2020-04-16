Movement of vehicles, people restricted from tomorrow

April 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: From tomorrow, Apr. 17, vehicular and people movement in Mysuru has been restricted across the city following the strict enforcement of complete lockdown. As Mysuru is declared a COVID-19 hotspot by the Centre, the City Police have decided to ensure a proper lockdown with a series of measures.

Addressing reporters at his office this afternoon, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that from tomorrow, till May 3, the restrictions will be in place. The Commissioner has exercised the powers bestowed to him under Column 144 Code of Criminal Procedure, Column 31 of Karnataka Police Act 1963 and Column 115 of Motor Vehicle Act 1988.

In the jurisdiction of the Mysuru City Police Commissionerate, people can come out of their homes to buy essential commodities from 6 am to 12 noon. “All these restrictions are meant for the safety of the people and we are requesting them to remain indoors,” Chandragupta said.

FROM 6 AM TO 12 NOON

Two-wheelers will have only the rider and no pillion.

Four wheelers will have one person driving and one person accompanying. Not beyond 2 persons.

Commuters are not allowed to travel beyond two kilometres of their house.

All purchases will have to be made at shops and outlets near their homes only.

Travelling beyond two kilometres to purchase essential commodities is banned.

Shops and outlets will have to arrange for essential stocks.

FROM 12 NOON TO 6 PM

All essential commodities outlets can be kept open during this time.

People buying items must reach the outlets by walk.

Use of two-wheelers and four-wheelers is banned.

Violating vehicles will be seized.

Police and public install barricades at Janathanagar in Mysuru this afternoon.

FROM 6 PM TO 6 AM

Except for medical reasons, no one is allowed to venture out of their houses.

Only milk booths, medicine outlets and hospitals will be allowed to function and all the rest of the shops will remain closed.

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

All persons venturing out of their homes must carry identity cards.

Masks are mandatory

Private people who are a part of essential services must hold a valid pass.

Passes are issued by City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru City Corporation, or Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Only these passes are valid.

People who are availing doctors service must mandatorily hold prescriptions, medicine receipt, or the case sheets given by the doctor. These must be displayed while checking.

The Police Commissioner’s move is aimed at preventing people from venturing out of their homes. Teams of policemen have put up barricades at different places in the city and are enquiring the motorists about their purpose of going around.

This order, however, does not apply to emergency medical service, all goods (essential service) carrying vehicles, all pass-holding private vehicles, government vehicles, duty-bound and vehicles that supply essential commodities like food, medicines and vegetables, government vehicles, HOPCOMS and home delivery vehicles.