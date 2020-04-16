Mysuru COVID-19 Hospital linked to other Coronavirus hospitals in State

April 16, 2020

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has opened a critical care support unit to monitor the progress of Coronavirus patients in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of various designated Coronavirus hospitals across the State including the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road in Mysuru (District Hospital).



Karnataka is the first State in the country to establish a dedicated unit for critical care support and this system links the KRS Road COVID Hospital in a network with other Coronavirus hospitals across the State. The linking of the ICUs of COVID hospitals will be on a single platform.

Its objective is to monitor COVID-19 patients in ICUs across Karnataka State so that the hospitals are prepared for the potential onslaught of the virus and thereby to achieve zero COVID mortality. It would enable capturing details of ICU COVID-19 patients in real time.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department said the unit is monitored by a centralised team of doctors from the department, medical colleges and interns from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, M.S. Ramaiah Hospital and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College.



This team will work around the clock in three shifts to monitor patients admitted to ICUs.

At the end of each day, the unit will review the progress and implementation of the action plan and share it with higher authorities for further action.



It also serves as a handholding facility for doctors in interior parts of the state who may not have access to new technologies and will be of immense value in saving a life at this critical moment.



Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Department, said as and when the ICU preparedness of a designated hospital is uploaded in the e-health platform, a medical officer will certify the same.



Data is then monitored and analysed by experts and the nodal officer is intimated on deviation so that the data can be compiled and reported to the Taskforce on a daily basis.

This data is of immense help as it allows us to take precautionary measures to avoid escalations, Pandey said.



The government is mulling the formation of a team of experts, from corporate hospitals in Bengaluru, consisting of cardiologists, pulmonologists, nephrologists and physicians. The idea is to connect this team of experts with a set of patients in one or more districts so that they can monitor and advise a suitable line of treatment for these patients.