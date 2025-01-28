126th birth anniversary of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa: Tributes pour in for the first Indian Commander-in-Chief

January 28, 2025

Mysuru: On the 126th birth anniversary of Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, tributes poured in from across the nation this morning, honouring the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

The Indian Army took to ‘X’ on January 28, writing, “Remembering the Legend…On his 126th Birth Anniversary, the Indian Army pays homage to Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, OBE.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared his respect, posting, “Remembering First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army Field Marshal Sir Kodandera ‘Kipper’ Madappa Cariappa.”

In Mysuru, as part of the celebrations, floral tributes were offered to the statue of the Field Marshal at the Circle named after him on JLB Road.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda emphasised that the name of Field Marshal Cariappa, whose contributions to the country’s defence are immeasurable, should be honoured as long as the Sun and Moon exist.

Stating that the annual commemoration of the Field Marshal’s birth anniversary is a fitting tribute, he highlighted that Field Marshal Cariappa was known for his discipline, dedication and determination.

The MLA also mentioned that the Mysuru Kodava Samaja had previously proposed the installation of a statue of another Kodagu warrior, General K.S. Thimayya. He announced that work has now begun on the statue, which will be installed at the Kodava Samaja premises in Vijayanagar, with funds allocated from his Legislator’s fund.

Kodagu’s contributions recalled

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa pointed out that Kodagu is likely the only district in the country where almost every household has at least one member serving in the country’s defence forces. He also lauded Field Marshal Cariappa for his pivotal role in shaping the post-independence Indian Army, as well as his involvement in Iran’s army structure. Srivatsa added that Cariappa also had a deep love for sports and music.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda stressed the importance of celebrating the Field Marshal’s birth anniversary, encouraging youths to draw inspiration from his legacy and consider joining the army.

Manjegowda, an ex-serviceman, urged the Government to ensure that Field Marshal Cariappa’s birth anniversary is celebrated as prominently as those of other great personalities.

City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Deepavali every year with the Armed Forces at the country’s borders. He noted the renaming of Metropole Circle as Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle in recognition of the late Commander’s accomplishments and called for it to be referred to by its new name.

Former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar suggested that the busy junction at the Circle be made safer by constructing a shelter that covers the entire area to prevent accidents from speeding vehicles. He also called for further development of the Circle.

Former Mayor Srikantaiah, former Corporators Maletira U. Subbaiah and Prameela Bharath, Kodava Samaja President Ponjanda A. Ganapathy, Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club President Mukkatira C. Ashok, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Abhimaani Balaga President Nayakanda Thimmaiah and community leaders were present.