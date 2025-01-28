Eliminate middlemen role while issuing Khata: MLA

January 28, 2025

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has instructed officials to ensure transparency while issuing Khata for properties and eliminate the involvement of middlemen in the process.

Chairing the progress review meeting of Town Municipal Councils (TMCs) and Town Panchayats (TPs) under Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency at Jaladarshini Guest House here on Monday, the MLA emphasised that Khatas should be issued directly to applicants after verifying the documents, without any involvement of intermediaries. He stressed that no harassment should occur, particularly for the underprivileged. GTD urged the adoption of digitisation in the Khata issuance process, following personal inspection of properties.

G.T. Devegowda warned that any errors in documentation could lead to confusion and disruption, urging officials to handle records with utmost caution. He also ordered that no documents should be taken outside the office and directed higher officers to monitor their subordinates’ activities.

When taking possession of residential layouts, officials must ensure that essential facilities like drinking water, electricity, underground drainage (UGD) and cleanliness are provided. GTD also raised concerns about unkempt parks, where overgrown bushes have become a haven for leopards, urging immediate cleaning.

While discussing the progress of residential layout handovers in the Constituency, the MLA stressed the need for swift action regarding site numbers, Khata holders and property-related processes. He stated that the handover of residential layouts in the Chamundeshwari Constituency is progressing rapidly.

He noted that while the public frequently visit Government offices with requests to address issues such as drinking water, electricity and UGD, officials are failing to report these problems to him. He questioned how he could resolve these issues without proper communication from the officials.

After collecting taxes for the sites, GTD insisted that issues be resolved immediately. He also stressed the importance of carefully documenting site information, such as urgent matters, property details and Khata holders’ names, before uploading records digitally. He warned that any negligence would result in consequences for the Chief Officer.

The Digital Survey of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) is currently being conducted on a pilot basis. As part of this initiative, officials are required to map every site online and ensure that all records are accessible digitally. GTD urged that any issues be brought to his attention before the upcoming budgetary session, set for Feb. 10.

He called on everyone to take responsibility for the proper management of both MUDA and private layouts. Officials and staff from the Town Municipal Councils (TMCs) and Town Panchayats in Chamundeshwari Constituency attended the meeting.