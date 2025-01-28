Transforming Mysuru to a sustainable, liveable city: MCC seeks Rs. 2,843 cr. aid from World Bank

January 28, 2025

High-level meeting held in Bengaluru with World Bank officials

The meeting outlined several key projects

Integrated Solid Waste Management Project: Rs. 110 crore

City Surveillance System Implementation: Rs. 410 crore

Digital Road Assessment and Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Solutions: Rs. 9.02 crore

Remodelling of Storm Water Drainage System: Rs. 500 crore

Establishing Utility Corridors: Rs. 400 crore

Upgrading Wastewater Treatment Facilities at Sewage Treatment Plants for Green Growth: Rs. 1,138 crore

Enhancing Water Supply Efficiency: Rs. 276 crore

Mysuru: A proposal by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to secure a World Bank aid of Rs. 2,843 crore to transform Mysuru into a sustainable and liveable city has been set in motion, aligning with the global objectives of sustainable urban development and climate resilience.

The financial support from the World Bank, known for funding developmental projects worldwide, will help implement and expand several initiatives to foster a sustainable ecosystem in Mysuru.

These projects are expected to significantly contribute to Mysuru’s urban infrastructure, enhancing sustainability and liveability while preparing the city for future growth challenges lasting up to 40 to 50 years.

This initiative, led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in collaboration with World Bank officials, was discussed in detail during a high-level meeting held on Friday last (Jan. 24), at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru. The meeting was chaired by Deepa Cholan, Secretary of Urban Development Department.

MCC Officers informed Star of Mysore that during her recent visit to Mysuru, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conceptualised an integrated and sustainable development project to be funded by the World Bank. She interacted with World Bank officials after her visit, following which the MCC was directed to prepare a comprehensive project report.

The meeting to discuss the project, initially scheduled to be chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Jan. 24 at Vikasa Soudha, was led by Deepa Cholan, as Shalini was occupied with Chief Minister’s official programmes. The project report had been prepared under the leadership of MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, who has since been transferred.

The meeting was attended by Senior Urban Economist with the World Bank Zhiyu Jerry Chen; World Bank’s Regional Director for Infrastructure Vice Presidency in South Asia Region Pankaj Gupta; the then MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff; Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) Executive Engineer (JnNurm Mysuru Division) Asif Iqbal Khaleel; MCC Assistant Executive Engineer K.S. Mruthyunjaya; Project Director of the District Urban Development Cell (DUDC), Mysuru, V. Priyadarshini and Assistant Executive Engineer of the DUDC Manjunath.

Officers stated that the meeting involved a detailed discussion on various aspects of the project, with World Bank executives suggesting a few changes before the proposal was sent for financial approval.

Integrated solid waste management plan

As part of the solid waste management plan under the project, emphasis will be placed on integrating all components of waste management, including waste generation, collection, segregation, recycling, treatment and disposal. A comprehensive framework to address waste management challenges while promoting environmental, economic and social benefits.

The initiative aims to promote environmentally sound practices, minimise reliance on landfills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create economic opportunities. It also seeks to foster public awareness and participation, enable real-time monitoring of waste management processes and reduce operational costs while improving efficiency.

City Surveillance System

Utilising advanced technologies like high-definition cameras, sensors and analytics software, this system aims to improve urban safety and management. Objectives include centralising infrastructure management, reducing excavation, enhancing public safety, optimising land use and supporting smart city initiatives.

The project covers surveillance equipment, drones, Command and Control Centres (CCCs), server infrastructure and traffic enforcement. Expected outcomes are crime deterrence, better traffic management and data-driven insights. A critical investment in urban safety and efficiency that addresses security challenges, improves traffic flow and enhances emergency response capabilities.

Digital road assessment

This initiative focuses on developing an Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) and leveraging drone-based mapping for precise road assessment. Ensures faster turnaround time, precise positional accuracy, real-time spatial data and enhanced safety.

Benefits include improved road safety, high-quality infrastructure and efficient maintenance. The data collected will aid policy-making, ensure better infrastructure and reduce survey costs.

Utilidors

Converting arterial roads into utility tunnels will eliminate frequent excavations, reduce emissions and enhance urban aesthetics. The project will focus on planning, infrastructure development and monitoring.

Facilitates better urban planning, enhances the city’s infrastructure and supports future growth. It streamlines utilities and road systems, contributing to a more sustainable, efficient and liveable city that benefits both residents and businesses. Goals include centralised management, reduced maintenance costs, improved traffic flow and sustainable urban development.

Remodelling stormwater drainage system

This will address flooding and improve sanitation through climate-resilient drainage systems, including underground recharge pits and permeable pavements. Ensures the stormwater management system is efficient, eco-friendly and resilient, providing long-term benefits to the city’s residents and environment.

STPs can transition from being mere waste processors to hubs of sustainability and resource generation. Expected outputs include reduced flooding, better infrastructure, enhanced public health and climate resilience.

Improvement of wastewater facilities

This project aims to upgrade old wastewater treatment plants with energy-efficient technologies to reduce pollution, recover resources and promote water reuse. Outcomes include cleaner water bodies, improved public health and sustainable development.

Efficient water supply

By implementing District Metered Areas (DMAs), this project will reduce Non-Revenue Water (NRW) caused by leaks and unauthorised connections. Leads to greater transparency, better resource allocation and a more sustainable water network. It moves toward a smarter, more resilient water infrastructure that can meet today’s demands and adapt to future challenges.

Objectives include improving operational efficiency, promoting conservation and enhancing customer satisfaction. Benefits include reliable water supply, sustainability and increased revenue.

Conclusion

Mysuru is not just a city but a living emblem of Karnataka’s glory, where the past harmoniously meets the present and traditions flourish alongside progress. An MCC official attending the meeting said that the plan aims to preserve this ‘living emblem’ by executing and maintaining critical infrastructure across city.