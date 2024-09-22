MCC to restore streetlights in a week; tenders to be called

September 22, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Deputy Commissioner (Development) K.J. Sindhu informed Star of Mysore this morning that the streetlights on Outer Ring Road will be restored within a week.

“Rodents have once again damaged some of the underground cable wires and joints. Additionally, many power lines connecting the Ring Road originate from rural areas beyond its limits, resulting in voltage fluctuations and frequent power disruptions,” she said.

“We have contacted the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) to bring the Ring Road lighting connections under city jurisdiction after disconnecting from rural supply to ensure an uninterrupted power supply,” she explained.

So far, the MCC has not called for tenders for the maintenance of the Ring Road streetlights. “We will now call for tenders, and the contractor awarded the tender will be responsible for maintaining the streetlights,” she added.