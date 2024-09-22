Outer Ring Road DARK AGAIN

September 22, 2024

Pitch dark 42.5 km stretch ignites fears of safety ahead of Dasara

Will rectify within a week: MCC

Mysuru: After years of darkness, a portion of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) finally lit up on Dec. 1, 2022, followed by the entire 42.5 km stretch. But now, just over 11 days before the grand Dasara 2024 celebrations, the road has again plunged into pitch-black darkness.

This unlit Ring Road has sparked serious safety concerns as thousands of tourists flock to Mysuru, relying on this route to reach key destinations — especially during Navarathri nights, after enjoying attractions like the Flower Show, cultural programmes and dazzling Dasara illuminations.

The streetlights flickered back to life after new insulated wires were installed, replacing the old ones gnawed through by rodents along the 42.5-km, six-lane Ring Road. With two rows spanning the road, 85 kilometres of cabling was completed.

Under a pact between the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), MUDA funded the Rs. 12-crore project to install LED lights, while the MCC took charge of maintenance. In total, 4,818 bulbs were mounted on 2,135 electric poles, again illuminating the Ring Road.

Crime rate concerns

In the past, when streetlights failed to illuminate the Ring Road, it became a hotspot for crime. Miscreants frequently waylaid motorists, extorted money and engaged in other illegal activities, turning the stretch into a nightmare for the Police. Victims often cited the absence of streetlights as the reason for these attacks.

Now, with the entire road cloaked in darkness again, it offers criminals a perfect cover. Gangs strike and swiftly disappear into the shadows, taking advantage of the road’s multiple entry and exit points that lead to narrow lanes and alleys — ideal for quick getaways.

When the streetlights were finally switched on, the public hoped this would instil fear in anti-social elements, knowing they could no longer hide in the dark. Remarkably, crime rates along the Ring Road dropped, except for a few isolated incidents.

However, according to Police sources, accidents still frequently occur, particularly near Sa.Ra. Convention Hall, the Bogadi-Ring Road Junction and the T. Narasipur-Ring Road Junction.

Alongside accidents, cases of dacoity, chain snatching, and mobile thefts have taken place at night. Miscreants have even exploited the darkness to blackmail couples by secretly capturing intimate photos.