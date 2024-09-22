Push for pigeon feeding ban at Mysore Palace

September 22, 2024

Jain Samaj to immediately stop feeding pigeons across city

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has called for a law from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to prohibit the feeding of pigeons at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, located at the North Gate of the Mysore Palace.

Speaking at a meeting this morning near Curzon Park, adjacent to the Palace, Wadiyar emphasised that Mysuru’s status as a Heritage City, known for its significant historical structures, is under threat due to pigeon feeding.

He warned that these birds often roost in nearby heritage buildings, posing a serious risk to their integrity. “The faeces of these birds contain uric acid, which can undermine the stability of the structures,” he stated.

Damage due to droppings

Wadiyar affirmed that if MCC implements a ban on pigeon feeding, citizens will adhere to the regulations, highlighting their commitment to lawful conduct. He also expressed concern for the marble statues surrounding the Palace, including those of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, Chamaraja Wadiyar X, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, which could suffer damage over time due to droppings.

State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu Kautilya, a key advocate for the ban, echoed Wadiyar’s sentiments.

Noted historian and retired Professor N.S. Rangaraju, from the University of Mysore, added that the problem extends beyond pigeons, noting an alarming presence of rats and rodents in parks surrounding heritage sites, which also threaten these structures.

Dr. Madhu raised concerns about health issues, particularly asthma and other respiratory problems, stemming from toxic air caused by the acidic content of bird droppings.

Wildlife activist Pradeep pointed out existing laws prohibiting the feeding of urban wildlife, which includes the Blue Rock pigeon species roosting around the Palace.

In a positive turn, a representative from the Mysore Pinjrapole Society assured attendees that they would stop feeding the pigeons from now on.

Jain Samaj move hailed

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Founder-President of the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) Bhamy V. Shenoy commended the representative from the Jain Samaj who declared that they would stop feeding pigeons across the city immediately.

“This was truly an unexpected turn of events. None had anticipated such a response, and we can only hope they will uphold their promise. Today’s gathering demonstrates that when people unite for a worthy cause, we can achieve our goals in a democratic society,” he said.

“However, it is worth noting that there was minimal support from officials responsible for protecting heritage buildings like the Palace, preserving the environment — given the rapidly growing pigeon population impacts not only other bird species but their own — and safeguarding public health. Ultimately, it was a grassroots movement that triumphed,” Bhamy Shenoy added.

The meeting was attended by former MLA and City BJP President L. Nagendra, and several other local figures, all united in their call for action.