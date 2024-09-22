Pigeon feeding shifts to Kukkarahalli Lake

September 22, 2024

Mysuru: Feeding pigeons with grains has expanded from the Mysore Palace to Kukkarahalli Lake, raising serious ecological concerns.

Morning walkers reported to Star of Mysore that some individuals come to the Lake solely to feed pigeons and this has led to a significant surge in their population. This burgeoning group threatens the delicate balance of the Lake’s ecosystem, jeopardising the natural habitat of other bird species.

Kukkarahalli Lake, renowned for its rich biodiversity and rare avian residents that rely on the abundant food found in its waters and lush surroundings, now faces an existential threat. The increasing number of pigeons, fuelled by this feeding frenzy, endangers the survival of these other birds.

Concerned morning walkers have urged the University of Mysore, the custodian of Kukkarahalli Lake, to take immediate action against the feeding practice.

They emphasise that the University’s heritage buildings, including the historic Crawford Hall, are also at risk, as a rising pigeon population could compromise their safety. The call for intervention is urgent to preserve both the Lake’s biodiversity and the integrity of historic structures as well.