Palace seating capacity to be expanded for Jumboo Savari

September 22, 2024

500-metre extended seating arrangements can accommodate over 40,000 people

Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration and Mysuru City Police have devised a plan to increase seating capacity within the Mysore Palace premises for the Jumboo Savari procession during Vijayadashami celebrations this year. If successful, the plan could add 10,000 to 15,000 additional seats, bringing the total available for VIPs, invitees, pass holders and ticket holders to around 40,000.

The authorities aim to extend the seating area by approximately 500 metres, allowing more tourists to be accommodated while easing congestion in the gallery, which consistently faces high demand for seats to view the grand spectacle inside the Palace premises.

The proposal has already been approved by Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, following his inspection of the Palace premises, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and other senior officials. The new seating arrangement will be in place for this year’s Dasara celebrations.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Minister Dr. Mahadevappa explained that to provide a clearer view of the Ambari (golden howdah) for those entering the Palace premises to witness the Jumboo Savari, minor modifications are planned along the procession route. These changes will allow an additional 10,000 to 15,000 people to witness the spectacle.

Thousands of people attend Dasara each year, and the crowd continues to grow. Those with tickets and passes often face difficulties finding seats. To address this issue, it has been decided to increase seating capacity within the Palace. Modifications to the Jumboo Savari route, extending it by 500 metres, will allow for around 35,000 to 40,000 seats this year, he said.

He also noted that adjustments are being made to the route taken by the Abhimanyu-led elephants as they approach the podium for the traditional flower shower over the golden Ambari.

These changes will create additional gallery space, allowing for more seating. “The plan was devised after multiple inspections by the Deputy Commissioner and other officials, and it seems likely to meet 95 percent of the seating demand inside the Palace,” the Minister explained.