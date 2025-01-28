MUDA 50:50 sites scam: High Court stays ED summons to CM’s wife, Minister Byrathi Suresh

January 28, 2025

Bengaluru: The High Court yesterday stayed the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to B.M. Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

The ED had directed them to appear before its investigating officer to record their statements regarding alleged irregularities and money laundering in the allotment of 14 sites to Parvathi by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The summons were issued by V. Muralikannan, Assistant Director of the ED’s Bengaluru Zonal Office.

A Single Judge Bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, granted the interim stay based on separate petitions filed by Parvathi and Byrathi Suresh. Parvathi was summoned to appear on Jan. 28, while Suresh was asked to appear on Jan. 27. However, Suresh did not comply, citing ceremonies related to his son’s wedding.

This marks the second time Parvathi has been summoned by the ED, while it was the first instance for Suresh. He sought an extension until Feb. 10, citing ongoing wedding preparations. The Judge stayed the summons and adjourned the hearing to Feb. 10, 2025.

Senior Advocate Sandesh Chouta, representing Parvathi, argued that a coordinate Bench of the High Court had quashed a similar summons earlier in the day issued to former MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh. He pointed out that the detailed order in that case was yet to be released.

Senior Advocate C.V. Nagesh, appearing for Byrathi Suresh, contended that his client had been summoned despite not being named in the FIR and highlighted his preoccupation with his son’s wedding arrangements.

Additional Solicitor General Aravind Kamath, representing the ED, stated that the Chief Minister’s wife was listed as Accused No. 2 in the FIR (predicate offence) and emphasised the agency’s authority under Section 50(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, to summon individuals for evidence collection related to such offences.

Justice Nagaprasanna, however, rejected this argument, observing that allowing the summons could undermine the ongoing proceedings before the Court concerning a petition to transfer the investigation to CBI.

“Since this Court is seized of the entire proceeding and has itself directed an extension for the Lokayukta Police to file its report, permitting the summons issued by the ED would undoubtedly frustrate the pending proceedings. Therefore, there shall be an interim order of stay as prayed for until the next hearing date,” Justice Nagaprasanna stated.