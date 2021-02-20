1,379 candidates secure jobs

February 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 1,379 candidates out of the total 13,028 received letters of appointment at the Mega Job Mela held at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here yesterday.

As many as 8,000 candidates have faced the first round of interview and they would attend the second round of interview in the companies concerned soon. Of the 1,379 candidates, 679 were male and 700 were female candidates.

SSLC, PUC, degree, post- graduation, diploma and engineering candidates in the age group of 18 to 35 years participated in the Job Fair organised by MLA S.A. Ramdas in association with District Administration, District Employment Exchange, Department of Industrial Training and Employment, Skill Development and Labour Department.

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, who inaugurated the event, handed over job offer letters to a few candidates on the occasion.