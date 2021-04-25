162 houses handed over to Kodagu flood victims

April 25, 2021

Madikeri: After a long delay amidst losing hope and living in despair, 2018 flood victims of Kodagu district have finally got houses of their own, built by the State Government. The victims have either completely lost their houses due to floods and landslides or the destruction of houses was to such an extent of beyond repairs.

In 2018 and 2019, unprecedented rains triggered by cloudbursts, floods and landslides brought untold misery to the people of Kodagu and over 30 percent of land in Madikeri and Somwarpet taluks was destroyed in previously unheard of havoc that was unleashed by nature, rendering hundreds of people homeless.

On Friday (Apr. 23), Kodagu District Minister V. Somanna symbolically handed over houses to 162 families. He handed over the keys to the beneficiaries at a simple ceremony. As many as 22 houses were provided in Biligere village and 140 houses in Galibeedu village.

Each house has been built by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation with pre-cast concrete. Rs. 9.80 lakh has been spent on each house and the areas that have been identified to build houses are certified by Geological Survey of India (GSI) as flood-and-landslide-proof. Each concrete mould house has been designed according to ‘M-20 Grade Design’ and the built area is 425 square feet.

Modern techniques have been used to build the houses and each house has 2 bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen. The houses are fire and earthquake-resistant and have modern facilities, said Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Project Director Srinivas.

Somanna said 660 houses had been handed over to the flood victims so far in three phases. As many as 35 houses in Karnangeri, 80 houses in Madenadu, 383 houses in Jambur and 162 houses in Biligiri have been handed over to the beneficiaries so far. This adds upto 660 houses. Over 76 houses are under construction at K. Nidugane and they too will be handed over in the next two months, the Minister added. Infosys Foundation is building 200 houses in Jambur and the work is in progress.

“A total of 836 families had lost homes during the natural calamity. Houses have been handed over to 660 beneficiaries so far. Houses that are being built at K. Nidugane village will be handed over in a month,” he said.

Virajpet MLA K.G. Bopaiah and Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan were present.