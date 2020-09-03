Take a virtual tour of Rail Museum

September 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) has joined the bandwagon to enable potential tourists and rail aficionados to explore the exhibits online.

The virtual tour of the Mysuru Rail Museum, commissioned yesterday, provides an interactive experience of the facility with voice-over that provides the visitor a detailed walk through the exhibits.

Dedicated by Pratap Simha, Mysuru-Kodagu MP, the tour enables one to discover the slew of exhibits at the Museum, which was renovated and inaugurated early this year. Visitors can enjoy a 360-degree view of the Museum on the virtual tour.

Simha said that the Museum would soon be counted among one of the leading tourist destinations in the city, along with Mysore Palace and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Hill.

Simha was effusive in his praise of SWR, Mysuru Division, for taking the initiative to come up with projects that will turn the Museum into a prominent tourist destination.

Though the Museum reopened in June, tourist footfall is low as the travel industry is yet to regain traction due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

Hence, the authorities thought it fit to commission the virtual tour facility on its website https://mysururailmuseum.com.

Click a selfie; win prize

Mysuru’s Rail Museum has started a ‘Click a Selfie’ competition for visitors recently and it will go on till Sept. 30.

Accordingly, those who visit the Museum can click a selfie inside the Museum and upload it on their social media profile — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — using (hashtag) #ILoveRailMuseum and tag it on facebook/mysururailmuseum, twitter/mysurumuseum and instagram/mysururailmuseum

The best among the photographs, adjudged based on likes, shares and comments, will be awarded a prize.