Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project – A bird’s eye view

Phase 1: 30-month deadline
Project aim :
- To provide bulk water supply to Mysuru city, MUDA areas and villages
- Mysuru comprises 117 villages adjacent to MCC, MUDA region and city
- Mysuru Local Planning Area (2021) acquires a total area of 509.03 sq km within MUDA limits
- Hale Unduwadi scheme draws water from Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir
Water requirement : 21 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet)
Project approval : By Secretary, Water Resources Department, Bengaluru
Approval date : 28.02.2014
Project approved : Government Order No: ODD / 15 / UWS / 2018,
Bengaluru, 21.02.2019
Total project cost : Rs. 545.00 crore
First phase cost : Rs. 350.00 crore
First phase result : Supply initial demand of 150 MLD (Million Litres
per Day) and 300 MLD in the entire project.
Name of the contractor : Kekada Nanda, Sree Subha Sales, Bengaluru
Agreement date : 08.03.2021
Contract amount : Rs. 264.03 crore
Due date of completion : 30 months
Project completion goal : Uninterrupted 300 MLD water to Mysuru City,
MUDA and 92 villages adjoining city
Rocks excavated at different levels in Hale Unduwadi preserved for study
The digging work for the Hale Unduwadi drinking water project is in full swing and many earth-movers are being used for the purpose. The excavated mud is being lifted out by trucks.
Already 30 feet of earth has been dug and the stones obtained during digging (0 to 10 ft, 10 to 20 ft and 20 to 30 ft) are preserved to study the earth strata and the nature of the rocks. Further digging will take place based on the project specifications.
In geology and related fields, a stratum is a layer of sedimentary rock or soil, or igneous rock that was formed at the earth’s surface with internally consistent characteristics that distinguish it from other layers.
Each layer is generally one of a number of parallel layers that lie one upon another, laid down by natural processes. They may extend over hundreds of thousands of square kilometres of the earth’s surface.
One of the biggest drinking water supply projects in South India
- The project ensures unhindered supply of water from the KRS Dam even when the water at the reservoir reaches the Dead Storage Level of 74.76 ft. The maximum level is 124.80 ft.
- 300 MLD more water from River Cauvery. This would be in addition to 250 MLD being supplied to the city at present.
- Project to get Cauvery water from KRS Dam backwaters instead of lifting water from canals.
- Water will be drawn from the KRS backwaters at Hale Unduwadi through a jackwell
- From the jackwell, water will reach the Beechanakuppe treatment plant that has a capacity of 150 MLD.
- After treatment, water will be pumped to Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Vijayanagar Second Stage and the High Level Reservoir (HLR) at Yadavagiri
- 92 villages in Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency to get pure drinking water
- Project jointly implemented by Water Board, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB), Zilla Panchayat, Rural Water Supply Board and Karnataka Housing Board (KHB).
