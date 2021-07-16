Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project – A bird’s eye view
News

Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project – A bird’s eye view

July 16, 2021

Phase 1: 30-month deadline 

Project aim :

  • To provide bulk water supply to Mysuru city, MUDA areas and villages
  • Mysuru comprises 117 villages adjacent to MCC, MUDA region and city
  • Mysuru Local Planning Area (2021) acquires a total area of 509.03 sq km within MUDA limits
  • Hale Unduwadi scheme draws water from Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir

Water requirement : 21 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet)

Project approval : By Secretary, Water Resources Department, Bengaluru

Approval date : 28.02.2014

Project approved : Government Order No: ODD / 15 / UWS / 2018, 

Bengaluru, 21.02.2019

Total project cost : Rs. 545.00 crore 

First phase cost : Rs. 350.00 crore 

First phase result : Supply initial demand of 150 MLD (Million Litres 

per Day) and 300 MLD in the entire project.

Name of the contractor : Kekada Nanda, Sree Subha Sales, Bengaluru

Agreement date : 08.03.2021

Contract amount : Rs. 264.03 crore

Due date of completion : 30 months 

Project completion goal : Uninterrupted 300 MLD water to Mysuru City,

MUDA and 92 villages adjoining city

Another view of the Hale Unduwadi project site.

Rocks excavated at different levels in  Hale Unduwadi preserved for study

The digging work for the Hale Unduwadi drinking water project is in full swing and many earth-movers are being used for the purpose. The excavated mud is being lifted out by trucks. 

Already 30 feet of earth has been dug and the stones obtained during digging (0 to 10 ft, 10 to 20 ft and 20 to 30 ft) are preserved to study the earth strata and the nature of the rocks. Further digging will take place based on the project specifications. 

In geology and related fields, a stratum is a layer of sedimentary rock or soil, or igneous rock that was formed at the earth’s surface with internally consistent characteristics that distinguish it from other layers.

READ ALSO  Sir MV statue alongside Nalwadi at KRS: Delegation to meet CM tomorrow

Each layer is generally one of a number of parallel layers that lie one upon another, laid down by natural processes. They may extend over hundreds of thousands of square kilometres of the earth’s surface.

Urban Development Minister, VIPs visit project site : Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj visited the Hale Unduwadi project site yesterday and expressed confidence that the first phase of the project would be completed within 30 months. He was accompanied by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA G.T. Devegowda, MP Pratap Simha, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, City BJP President Srivatsa and others.

One of the biggest drinking water supply projects in South India

  • The project ensures unhindered supply of water from the KRS Dam even when the water at the reservoir reaches the Dead Storage Level of 74.76 ft. The maximum level is 124.80 ft. 
  • 300 MLD more water from River Cauvery. This would be in addition to 250 MLD being supplied to the city at present. 
  • Project to get Cauvery water from KRS Dam backwaters instead of lifting water from canals. 
  • Water will be drawn from the KRS backwaters at Hale Unduwadi through a jackwell 
  • From the jackwell, water will reach the Beechanakuppe treatment plant that has a capacity of 150 MLD.
  • After treatment, water will be pumped to Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Vijayanagar Second Stage and the High Level Reservoir (HLR) at Yadavagiri
  • 92 villages in Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency to get pure drinking water 
  • Project jointly implemented by Water Board, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB), Zilla Panchayat, Rural Water Supply Board and Karnataka Housing Board (KHB). 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching