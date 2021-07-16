Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project – A bird’s eye view

July 16, 2021

Phase 1: 30-month deadline

Project aim :

To provide bulk water supply to Mysuru city, MUDA areas and villages

Mysuru comprises 117 villages adjacent to MCC, MUDA region and city

Mysuru Local Planning Area (2021) acquires a total area of 509.03 sq km within MUDA limits

Hale Unduwadi scheme draws water from Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir

Water requirement : 21 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet)

Project approval : By Secretary, Water Resources Department, Bengaluru

Approval date : 28.02.2014

Project approved : Government Order No: ODD / 15 / UWS / 2018,

Bengaluru, 21.02.2019

Total project cost : Rs. 545.00 crore

First phase cost : Rs. 350.00 crore

First phase result : Supply initial demand of 150 MLD (Million Litres

per Day) and 300 MLD in the entire project.

Name of the contractor : Kekada Nanda, Sree Subha Sales, Bengaluru

Agreement date : 08.03.2021

Contract amount : Rs. 264.03 crore

Due date of completion : 30 months

Project completion goal : Uninterrupted 300 MLD water to Mysuru City,

MUDA and 92 villages adjoining city

Another view of the Hale Unduwadi project site.

Rocks excavated at different levels in Hale Unduwadi preserved for study

The digging work for the Hale Unduwadi drinking water project is in full swing and many earth-movers are being used for the purpose. The excavated mud is being lifted out by trucks.

Already 30 feet of earth has been dug and the stones obtained during digging (0 to 10 ft, 10 to 20 ft and 20 to 30 ft) are preserved to study the earth strata and the nature of the rocks. Further digging will take place based on the project specifications.

In geology and related fields, a stratum is a layer of sedimentary rock or soil, or igneous rock that was formed at the earth’s surface with internally consistent characteristics that distinguish it from other layers.

Each layer is generally one of a number of parallel layers that lie one upon another, laid down by natural processes. They may extend over hundreds of thousands of square kilometres of the earth’s surface.

Urban Development Minister, VIPs visit project site : Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj visited the Hale Unduwadi project site yesterday and expressed confidence that the first phase of the project would be completed within 30 months. He was accompanied by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA G.T. Devegowda, MP Pratap Simha, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, City BJP President Srivatsa and others.

One of the biggest drinking water supply projects in South India