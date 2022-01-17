MP appeals against hiking water charges

January 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has appealed the Mayor and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner not to hike water charges and to waive off interest on water bill dues.

In separate letters to the two, MP Pratap Simha said that the MCC should collect only pending water bill dues and waive off the interest.

Pointing out that the water bill dues to the MCC currently stands at Rs.146.09 crore inclusive of Rs. 73.60 crore interest, he appealed the MCC Council meeting to pass a resolution on interest waiver.

Pointing out that he will take up the matter with the Chief Minister if the MCC passes a resolution on pending dues interest waiver, Simha advised against announcing any water charges hike as this will affect the common man.

Stressing on the need for meter installation at all houses in MCC limits, he said doing so will increase MCC revenues and also not burden water consumers who are already paying bills. He appealed the Mayor, the Commissioner and the Corporators to consider his suggestion, the letter stated.