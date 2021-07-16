DEMOLISH, REBUILD Devaraja Market & Lansdowne Building

July 16, 2021

Urban Development Minister earmarks Rs. 100 crore for Devaraja Market

Rs. 45 crore for Lansdowne Building; Final decision in two months

Mysore/Mysuru: Ending years of controversy surrounding two iconic structures of Mysuru City, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj today announced that both Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market will be demolished and reconstructed in its original style. The work of rebuilding will begin simultaneously within two months. This was announced by Minister Byrathi to media after visiting both Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, along with District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Acting Mayor Anwar Baig, MLA L.Nagendra and other officers concerned.

The MLA briefed Byrathi regarding the current status of both buildings and controversies surrounding it. While Task Force appointed by the State Government had recommended demolition of both the buildings, Heritage Committee had opposed it contending that it was possible to undertake repairs without demolition. Now, a case was pending before High Court.

Picture shows Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA L. Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Acting Mayor Anwar Baig and others during the inspection of Devaraja Market this morning.

“I visited two buildings, saw its condition. It has been decided to demolish both the structures and rebuild them. Both are old buildings and any amount of repair will not make them strong. The estimated cost of building new Devaraja Market will be Rs.100 crore and Rs.45 crore for Lansdowne Building”, Byrathi told media persons.

He said of the two Court cases on Devaraja Market demolition and reconstruction, one case has been settled. Efforts will be made to get another case vacated. Required decisions will be taken at the Government level in consultation with the Chief Minister. Final decision will be taken within two months.

Traders to be shifted: Byrathi said there are 700-plus shops inside Market and tenants will be temporarily shifted elsewhere. Similarly, there are 40-plus tenants at Lansdowne building and they too will be allotted the same shops after the reconstruction.