168 ventilators, 3,500 beds reserved in Mysuru District: DC

June 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With fresh COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the District, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that 168 ventilators and 3,500 beds have been kept ready as reserve for meeting any emergencies.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Abhiram Sankar said that on an average, about 110 persons from neighbouring States and other Corona hotspot States of the country are coming to city by road or rail, while 50 to 60 people are arriving by flights every day and all of them have to compulsorily undergo medical check-ups upon their arrival.

Pointing out that following a Government directive, COVID-19 suspects are classified as A, B and C categories, depending upon the stages of the pandemic, he said that category C suspects, who suffer from very mild symptoms, are fed with nutritious food and kept at COVID care centres set up in School buildings.

Ventilators are vital for category A suspects as they suffer from low oxygen levels and the District Administration is ready with 168 ventilators to meet emergencies.

Over 17 ventilators are available at COVID-19 Hospital and 30 at K.R. Hospital, of which 6 are reserved for COVID patients, he said and added that a good number of ventilators are kept ready in Taluk and other Community Hospitals. This apart, it has been decided to procure ventilators from private hospitals such as Narayana Hrudayalaya and Apollo BGS Hospital, he said and added that collectively the District Administration will be having 168 ventilators in command.

The DC said that a total of 3,500 beds have been reserved, including those in Taluk Hospitals, Community Health Centres, ESI Hospitals and Private Hospitals. Out of the 3,500 beds, 250 beds have been reserved for critical care, he added.

Noting that fever has been found in 150 to 200 persons in city in the past one week, the DC said that however, these patients were found reluctant to undergo throat swab tests, fearing that the result may be positive. This reluctance may lead to further health issues and as such, people must voluntarily come forward to undergo tests if the fever remains unabated even after a couple of days, he said.

The DC further said that pregnant women who are found to be symptomatic will be treated at the Government Maternity Hospital in Jayalakshmipuram.