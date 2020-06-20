16 persons including 13 KSRP men test COVID-19 positive

June 20, 2020

Policemen were on bandobust duty at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru, the COVID-19 epicentre

Jockey Quarters sanitised, Biligiri Block sealed down; 145 total positive cases in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: In a biggest rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru after all the Nanjangud cluster cases were cured sometime back, 16 cases were reported this morning.

Of them, 13 are Policemen from Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), one resident of Srirampura and another is a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) person who is serving at Reserve Bank of India currency printing press. Along with this, there are also reports from Bylakuppe (near Kodagu) that one person has tested positive.

With the latest 16 cases, the number of positive cases in Mysuru has risen to 145. The figure stood at 129 yesterday evening in the media bulletin released by the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar. The confirmation on the latest 16 cases too has to come from the DC and the report is expected today evening. In the State media bulletin released today evening, the number of Covid positive cases in Mysuru has risen to 22. More details are awaited. If the 22 cases are confirmed, Mysuru’s total cases will go up to 151.

KSRP men were on duty

Today’s 13 cases are of Policemen who had been on bandobust duty at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru, the epicentre of COVID cases in the State Capital. The Policemen returned to Mysuru after completing their security duty. They were put under mandatory quarantine at Biligiri Block of Jockey Quarters near Karanji Lake on Lalitha Mahal Road.

In all, 24 persons of KSRP platoon in Mysuru had been to Padarayanapura and other areas in Bengaluru for bandobust and on their arrival in Mysuru, all of them were tested. Of them 11 tested negative and 13 tested positive. The entire Jockey Quarters has been sanitised now and the Biligiri Block has been sealed.

Jockey Quarters sanitised

This morning, teams from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), sprayed disinfectants and fumigated the entire area and its surroundings. As all of them were in quarantine, there is no danger of community spread, said Health Department officials.

The infected KSRP men and a resident of Srirampura and the CISF man have been shifted to the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road. The primary and secondary contacts of Srirampura resident and the CISF man are being traced.

One positive from Bylakuppe

Reports from Bylakuppe on the Mysuru-Kodagu border said that one person who returned from New Delhi tested positive and following this, his 15 primary contacts have been shifted to institutional quarantine at Periyapatna.

According to Tahsildar Shwetha and Health Department officials, the infected person is a resident of Hunsur and had returned from New Delhi on June 16 and was staying at a guest house near Tibetan Camp at Bylakuppe. Officials said that he had visited a few friends and relatives.

Officials also said that the person did not register himself in any Government platform about his travel history of Delhi and the taluk administration was not aware about his stay in the guest house. Last evening he was taken to a hospital due to COVID symptoms.

While his girlfriend tested negative, the Delhi returnee tested positive. He has been shifted to Mysuru COVID Hospital and the guest house where he stayed has been sealed down. And his primary contacts have been taken to Taluk Hospital for swab test and they will be quarantined at a guest house in Alanahalli near Periyapatna, sad Tahsildar Shwetha.

Six test positive on June 19

Last evening in Mysuru, six persons tested positive. Of them, four are primary contacts of Ittigegud Tamil Nadu returnee (all of them are from one family), one primary contact of Bengaluru returnee (Nanjangud) and one primary contact of a positive case in Kolar who visited his native in Mysuru tested positive in Kolar on Wednesday.

Among the infected family members of Ittigegud Tamil Nadu returnee are 62, 82, 52 and 32 year olds. They are the primary contacts of BMTC employee who had come to meet his wife at Kittur Rani Chennamma Hostel a couple of days back. The BMTC employee was tested positive two days back and now his wife and three other primary contacts have tested positive.

The person who had come from Kolar to his sister’s place in Mysuru tested positive in Kolar. He is serving as an employee of Kolar Jail (Police Department). After he tested positive, during contact tracing, it was discovered that he had come to Mysuru to his sister’s house. Now his 29-year-old sister, a Syndicate Bank (T.K. Layout) employee, has been tested positive.

Bank Road sealed

The MCC authorities have sealed down the road and area around Syndicate Bank, T.K. Layout (Saraswathipuram branch), after an employee tested positive.

DC’s appeal

In an appeal, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has said, “An employee of Syndicate Bank, Saraswathipuram branch has tested positive. Anyone who visited the Bank in the last 2 weeks are requested to register themselves by calling Ph: 0821-2423200 or 1077. Such people will be treated as contacts and home quarantined for 2 weeks. We request people to not hide the truth as their health and the community’s health depends on people registering themselves as contacts.”