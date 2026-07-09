2.5-km road from Belavadi-Hebbal Industrial areas to be upgraded at Rs. 5 crore

July 9, 2026

MLA G.T. Devegowda launches road development works; The stretch was last asphalted by KIADB 17 years ago in 2009

Mysuru, July 9 (BS)- Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) performed guddali puja for the 2.5-km road development works from Automotive Axles junction in Belavadi Industrial Area to the upcoming Mysore Export Centre on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Hebbal Industrial Area, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crore yesterday.

Speaking to media persons, GTD said the quality road work on the stretch of industrial areas connecting Automotive Axles, Rane Madras and Mysore Export Centre, will not just facilitate seamless traffic movement, but will contribute to the industrial growth and attract new investments and create job opportunities, besides giving a fillip to the regional economy.

The growth of industrial areas will increase both direct and indirect employment opportunities and connect ports, airports, railway station and National Highway, giving impetus to export of products, he said.

The long pending demand of industrialists is finally being addressed with the launch of road works to provide better transportation facilities in industrial areas. Once the works are completed, it will fasten the supply chain network of goods and cut down the expenditures on transportation, usage of fuel and the cost of vehicle maintenance. The delay in the transportation of goods and its distribution, will also be addressed, he opined.

The employees of the industries will also be assured of safe transportation facility by reaching their work place on time. The allied sectors like small scale industries, hotels, godowns, logistics and other commercial activities will also be significantly benefited.

Above all, the better infrastructural facilities will enhance the value of land and commercial assets, said Devegowda.

Hootagalli CMC Municipal Commissioner T.N. Narasimhamurthy, KIADB Development Officer H.K. Madesh, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Industrialists Association President R. Manjunath and others were present.