Road rage Continues 

July 8, 2026

July 2: Shoot-out at pharma goods truck near Mandya

July 4: Road rage assault on a family near Maddur

July 6: KSRTC FlyBus driver and conductor assaulted in Mandya

3 incidents in 5 days fuel safety concerns on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

Most incidents occurring between Mandya & Maddur

Mysuru: A series of road rage incidents involving alleged rowdy gangs on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway has sparked concern among commuters with three violent episodes reported in a span of five days.

The first incident occurred in the early hours of July 2 near Amaravathi Hotel in Mandya, where seven youths, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, opened fire on a medical consignment truck bound for Mysuru. Police later arrested all the accused.

The second incident was reported on July 4 near Maddur, where a Bengaluru family travelling on highway was assaulted after a minor collision between two cars escalated into a road rage attack.

The Maddur Town Police have so far arrested five members of the seven-member gang involved in the assault, while efforts are on to trace the remaining two accused.

The third and latest incident occurred around 2.30 am on July 6, when unidentified miscreants allegedly assaulted the driver and conductor of a KSRTC FlyBus, raising fresh concerns over passenger safety on the busy highway.

According to Police, the FlyBus was travelling from Kempegowda International Airport to Mysuru and had briefly stopped in Mandya to drop passengers. As it proceeded along the service road, a group of intoxicated men, who were driving against the one-way traffic flow, blocked its path.

When bus driver Vinod and conductor Eranna questioned their behaviour, the men allegedly abused them and claimed they were “Mandya locals.”

Despite being warned that the Police would be informed, the group allegedly continued to hurl abuses, including at the Police, before assaulting the two KSRTC staff members.

Both Vinod and Eranna sustained injuries.

A case has been registered at Mandya Rural Police Station and further investigation is underway.

The above incidents in quick succession have forced commuters to urge the Mandya Police to increase highway patrolling, especially during night and in the wee hours.

Increase highway patrolling…

The rise in incidents of road rage, robberies and robbery attempts on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway has brought in a sense of panic among the commuters. People, who called Star of Mysore, watching our Instagram page, said that travelling on highway during night hours had become extremely dangerous. They urged the Police to increase highway patrolling between Maddur-Mandya to avoid such incidents.

When Star of Mysore contacted Mandya SP Dr. V.J. Shobha Rani this morning, she said, patrolling on highway had been increased following the recent incidents. “Jurisdictional Police will be patrolling highway from Nidaghatta, located on Channapatna-Maddur border to Naguvanahalli, located on Srirangapatna-Mysuru border coming under Mandya District Police limits.”