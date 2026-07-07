Operation Footpath Encroachment…?! 

July 7, 2026

Regional Commissioner cracks the whip on MCC over vendors occupying footpaths

In a landmark ruling on June 19, 2026, the Supreme Court of India held that the right to walk safely is a part of Article 19(1)(d) read with Article 21. The Court emphasised that unsafe footpaths, encroachments, and lack of pedestrian infrastructure violate constitutional rights and directed authorities to ensure safe and accessible walkways for all.

Mysuru: As rampant encroachment of footpaths across the city has turned into a major civic issue, Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Division Nitesh Patil came down heavily on Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials for remaining passive while the problem worsened.

The MCC was directed to launch an encroachment clearance drive in compliance with the Supreme Court’s latest order recognising the “freedom to walk” as a fundamental right of pedestrians.

Chairing the Council meeting held at the MCC’s Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Old Council Hall yesterday, Patil, who also holds additional charge as MCC Administrator, issued specific instructions to officials to act firmly against encroachments and ensure at least 70 percent of footpaths are made accessible for pedestrians.

The Development Officers of all nine MCC Zones were asked to submit an action-taken report at the next Council meeting after clearing encroachments.

Patil insisted that officials act promptly to implement the Council’s decision.

Referring to the demand for clearing encroachments along the lines of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Regional Commissioner Patil questioned why encroachments continued despite laws prohibiting vending in public places.

“You have been blaming the Police for not extending cooperation during encroachment drives. Instead of giving oral explanations, write officially to the Police Commissioner, specifying the date and time when Police protection is required. If the Police Commissioner fails to respond, we can officially seek an explanation,” Patil said.

He directed all Development Officers to write to the respective Sub-Divisional ACPs seeking Police assistance for the drives, along with a detailed schedule and action plan.

“Pedestrians should not be forced to walk on the roads,” he warned.

Exempt poor, act against others

Patil instructed officials to exempt 20 percent to 30 percent of economically weaker vendors who depend entirely on footpath vending for their livelihood.

However, he said the remaining 70 percent of encroachments, which are largely commercial in nature, must be cleared in the interest of pedestrians.

Endorsing Patil’s directions, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif instructed officials to implement them in full, stating that nearly 70 percent of footpath vending is commercially driven.

When an official sought more time, citing a shortage of staff as engineers had been deputed for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work, Asif rejected the request and directed officials to carry out the drive with the available workforce, saying it was sufficient to remove encroachments.

MCC Additional Commissioner B.N. Veena was present.