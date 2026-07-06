Road rage ends in stabbing 

July 6, 2026

Gungral Chatra village in Mysuru tense; 6 stabbed, 5 arrested

Mysuru: Tension prevailed at Gungral Chatra village in Mysuru taluk after six villagers were allegedly stabbed by a group of five persons yesterday evening. Following the incident, five residents of Ittigegud in Mysuru city, including a 25-year-old woman, have been arrested. According to the Police, the incident was triggered after a tanker reportedly brushed against an autorickshaw, leading to an altercation between the occupants of the two vehicles.

The autorickshaw occupants, including a woman, are said to be residents of Ittigegud in Mysuru city. They were returning from Sagarakatte after attending a function when the incident occurred at Gungral Chatra.

Villagers who witnessed the altercation intervened, pacified both groups and sent them on their way. However, a short while later, the autorickshaw occupants allegedly returned to the village. Reportedly under the influence of alcohol, they attacked the villagers who had intervened earlier, assaulting them with iron rods and stabbing them with knives.

The injured villagers were admitted to a hospital in Mysuru city. Their condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, other villagers rushed to the spot to rescue the injured. The assailants allegedly attempted to attack them as well. However, the villagers overpowered the accused, snatched away the knives and iron rods and restrained them.

Villagers alleged that the accused, who appeared to be intoxicated and were suspected to be under the influence of ganja, abused them in foul language and behaved violently.

The villagers allegedly assaulted the accused before personnel from Yelwal Police Station arrived at the scene, took the five persons into custody and shifted one of them to a hospital in an ambulance.

The injured villagers were admitted to a hospital in Mysuru city. Their condition is said to be stable.

Villagers stage protest

Tension escalated after some villagers alleged that the Police helped the accused board a bus and escape from the spot. The villagers staged a protest, demanding stringent action against the accused. Senior Police officers visited the village, inspected the scene and held talks with the protesters.

Drug angle under probe

Villagers also alleged that, apart from being under the influence of alcohol, the accused had consumed ganja and other narcotic substances, claiming they attacked the villagers without any provocation.

Yelwal Police registered a case and are investigating. As a precautionary step, tight police security has been deployed in the village since yesterday evening. The situation returned to normal this morning.

Five arrested in stabbing case: SP

Following the incident, five persons, Gururaj (46), Jitendra (26), Rahul (21), Parvathi (25) and Guruprasad (25), all residents of Ittigegud in Mysuru city, have been arrested. A case has been registered at Yelwal Police Station. The altercation began after a tanker reportedly brushed against the autorickshaw. The villagers who intervened to pacify the quarrel were later attacked and stabbed.

— Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Mysuru