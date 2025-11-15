2 Aadhaar Kendras in city to shut

November 15, 2025

Mysuru, Nov. 15 – The Aadhaar Seva Kendras at Vijayanagar 1st Stage and Saraswathipuram will permanently close from Nov. 30, 2025, according to a public notice issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Citizens who depend on these centres for Aadhaar-related services are advised to plan and utilise alternative facilities. The closure is part of a broader restructuring aimed at streamlining operations and improving service accessibility.

Aadhaar Seva Kendras are owned and operated by UIDAI under the Ministry of Electronics & IT. While UIDAI oversees the centres, service providers are engaged to set up and manage infrastructure and daily operations.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Aadhaar Seva Kendra Head Col. (Retd.) N.G. Krishnaprasad said, Mysuru currently has 2 centres, but volume of work is insufficient to justify both. “From Dec. 1 onwards, only one centre will function,” he said.

The Vijayanagar and Saraswathipuram centres will close after Nov. 30 and a new centre will open at a different location. The new address and inauguration date will be announced shortly, he added.

Vijayanagar Centre Operations Manager M.E. Chethan said that both Saraswathipuram and Vijayanagar centres handled 300 to 350 updates per day, including new Aadhaar enrolments, updates and corrections.

“When the two centres were set up, they were allotted 16 kits (systems for enrolment, updates and biometric access). Our contract ends on Nov. 30 and accordingly, both centres will shut down. A new contract has been awarded to another company, which will soon establish a single Aadhaar Seva Kendra with 8 kits,” he said.

For assistance after closure, residents may contact UIDAI Helpline – 1947. Those seeking Aadhaar services post-closure may also visit nearby MysoreOne & KarnatakaOne centres.