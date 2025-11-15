Shelter for newspaper distributors soon: MLC
November 15, 2025

Mysuru, Nov. 15 – MLC K. Shivakumar has assured that measures will be taken to construct a shelter for the city’s newspaper distributors, keeping in mind their safety and convenience. He was speaking at a programme organised by the Newspaper Distributors Welfare Association near the Dufferin Clock Tower (Chikkagadiyara)in front of Devaraja Market in city on Thursday.

Pointing out that newspaper distributors work tirelessly throughout the year — braving the scorching sun, rains, inclement weather and even natural calamities — Shivakumar said, “Newspaper distributors are truly the lifeline of any newspaper, for it is they who ensure delivery at every doorstep in the early hours of the day.”

He further said, “I will make efforts to build a shelter for newspaper distributors so they can arrange newspapers in an organised manner during the early morning hours, provided the MCC identifies suitable land. The service rendered by distributors during the challenging days of COVID-19 was truly commendable. Even though newspaper circulation has dipped due to the rise of digital media, distributors need not be disheartened — their role remains timeless.”

Emphasising the dignity of labour, Shivakumar suggested that students can take up newspaper distribution to earn a modest income to meet their personal expenses, while cautioning them not to discontinue their education.

He also noted that newspaper distributors are already covered under health insurance schemes and added that he would seek Government support for those facing financial hardship due to prolonged illness or rising treatment and living costs.

Senior Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar, KUWJ State Executive Committee Member B. Raghavendra, Rajyotsava awardee Javarappa and others were present on the occasion.

