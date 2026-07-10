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2,000 State Govt. employees from Mysuru district to attend; CM, Dy.CM to be felicitated tomorrow

July 10, 2026

Govt. Employees Assn. to host ‘Nammabhimaanada Abhinandane’ event in Bengaluru

Mysuru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar will be feted at ‘Nammabhimaanada Abhinandane’  programme organised by Karnataka State Government Employees Association at Tripuravasini Hall in Palace grounds, Bengaluru, tomorrow (July 11).

The event will also feature a Pratibha Puraskar programme for meritorious children of State Government employees and Police  personnel who have scored more than 90 percent marks in SSLC and PUC (2025-26).

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer  Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji will grace the occasion.

Following the felicitation, CM Shivakumar and other guests  will present Pratibha Puraskar to a total of 3,000 meritorious students from 10 districts, who include 221 PU and 194 SSLC students of Mysuru district.

The Association will also present a memorandum to CM seeking fulfilment of demands, which include re-introduction of Old Pension Scheme; Wages and allowances at par with Central Government staff. About 950 employees from Mysuru will leave for Bengaluru in 20 buses from Association Office at 6 am tomorrow while another 1,050 will travel in other buses and private cars.

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