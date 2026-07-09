‘Swachh Survekshan’ assessment 2025-2026: Team audits city’s cleanliness

July 9, 2026

3-member evaluation team from Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs conducts surprise inspections

…but garbage dumping continues unabated on Ring Road

Mysuru: A three-member evaluation team from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has been conducting surprise inspections across Mysuru as part of the Swachh Survekshan assessment 2025-2026.

The team, which arrived on June 29, will continue its field visits until tomorrow (July 10). To ensure an impartial evaluation, the officials are carrying out inspections independently without being accompanied by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) staff.

As part of the assessment, the team inspected 4 major Sewage Treatment Plants at Rayanakere, Hebbal, Vidyaranyapuram and Kesare. They also visited the city’s open solid waste dumping yard at Vidyaranyapuram.

The evaluators conducted early morning surprise visits to residential areas, including Kuvempunagar, Vidyaranyapuram, Chamundipuram, Shanthinagar and Rajivnagar, to assess the efficiency of the city’s door-to-door waste collection system. They observed how Pourakarmikas handled segregated waste during routine collection.

The inspection also covered key commercial areas such as D. Devaraj Urs Road, Ashoka Road and Sayyaji Rao Road, where the team reviewed the city’s round-the-clock waste collection system. Officials noted that the mechanism has helped prevent littering in busy public areas.

The team further visited educational institutions and public parks, including Cheluvamba Park near Akashvani, Vontikoppal Park and Gokulam Park, where they interacted with students and residents to gather feedback on the city’s cleanliness and sanitation standards.

Evaluation protocol

In keeping with the Ministry’s evaluation protocol, the identities of the assessors have been kept confidential. The current delegation is the first of three Central teams scheduled to inspect Mysuru as part of this year’s Swachh Survekshan.

The final National cleanliness rankings will be announced after all three teams submit their independent assessment reports.

Mysuru, which has twice secured the top position in the National cleanliness survey, has been intensifying its sanitation efforts over the past four months in an attempt to regain the top rank.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mruthyunjaya said the civic body has focused on both improving sanitation and increasing public participation.

“We have been working relentlessly over the past several months to help Mysuru reclaim the top rank in the Swachh Survekshan. Along with maintaining high sanitation standards, we have conducted extensive awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and public spaces to encourage greater community participation,” he said.