29 candidates in fray for MCDCC Bank Polls

June 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 29 candidates are in fray for the upcoming Mysore & Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central (MCDCC) Bank Limited after six candidates withdrew their nomination papers yesterday.

Among those in fray include, Taluk Primary Agriculture Credit Co-operative Society Constituencies – M. Kenchappa, M.G. Siddaraju (Mysuru taluk); K. Raju and B.N. Sadananda (Nanjangud taluk); C. Basavegowda and T.P. Boregowda (T. Narasipur taluk); MLA C. Anil Kumar (Anil Chikkamadu), Madappa, G.K. Lakshmiprasad and Shivanajegowda (H.D. Kote taluk); Govindegowda, J. Shivanna and MLA G.D. Harish Gowda (Hunsur taluk); C.N. Ravi and E.P. Lokesh (Periyapatna taluk); Amith V. Devarahatti, Doddaswamegowda and S. Siddegowda (K.R. Nagar and Saligrama taluks); MLA C. Puttarangashetty and P. Vrushabhendrappa (Chamarajanagar taluk); MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad and S.M. Veerappa (Gundlupet taluk); MLA R. Narendra and B.S. Mallesh (Kollegal and Hanur taluks).

For Town Co-operative Banks and Housing Co-operative Societies in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts – SBM Manju, G.N. Manjunath and H.V. Rajeev; For Co-operative Societies and Co-operative Banks in Taluks, District and beyond District – S. Chandrashekar and T. Ramegowda.

The Returning Officer has also completed the allocation of election symbol for all the candidates.

Meanwhile, six candidates including former MLA J. Sunitha Veerappagowda, H.P. Amarnath, C. Nagaraju, N. Manjunath, H.G. Shivashankar and H.S. Chandregowda withdrew their nominations from their respective Constituencies.

The elections to the 13 Directors post of MCDCC Bank Limited will be held on June 26.