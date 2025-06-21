PM Modi leads IDY-2025 from Visakhapatnam’s beachfront

June 21, 2025

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations from Visakhapatnam, this morning.

He participated in a Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session at Visakhapatnam’s beachfront held along a 26-kilometre stretch from Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram alongside nearly five lakh participants.

Across the country, Yoga Sangam events were organised at over 3.5 lakh locations, with people from all walks of life joining in a unified demonstration of India’s ancient wellness tradition.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, highlights the deep interconnection between human well-being and planetary health, echoing India’s enduring philosophy of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” (May all be free from disease).

Addressing the gathering after the session, Prime Minister Modi noted that this year marks the 11th time the world has come together on June 21 to celebrate Yoga. He emphasised that the essence of Yoga is “to unite” and expressed satisfaction at how Yoga has connected people globally.

Reflecting on the journey of Yoga on the world stage, he recalled India’s proposal for an International Day of Yoga at the United Nations, which received unprecedented support from 175 countries — a testament to Yoga’s universal appeal and its potential to benefit humanity as a whole.

“Eleven years on, Yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle of millions worldwide,” he said. The Prime Minister took pride in how persons with disabilities are reading yogic texts in Braille, scientists practise Yoga even in space and rural youth actively participate in Yoga Olympiads.

Call for renewed global commitment

Modi noted that Yoga transcends boundaries and barriers. “Whether it is the steps of the Sydney Opera House, the summit of Mount Everest or the vast expanse of the ocean — Yoga’s message is the same: Yoga is for everyone, everywhere, regardless of background, age or ability,” he said.

Amid rising stress, unrest, and instability globally, he described Yoga as humanity’s “pause button” — offering a chance to breathe, balance and heal.

Calling for a renewed global commitment, Modi urged that this International Day of Yoga should mark the beginning of “Yoga for Humanity 2.0”, where inner peace shapes global policy. He stressed that Yoga must grow beyond a personal practice to become a tool for global partnership and harmony.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan also performed Yoga alongside the Prime Minister, adding to the significance of the national event.

In addition to the mass gatherings, special contests like Yoga with Family and youth-focused initiatives under Yoga Unplugged were launched on platforms like MyGov and MyBharat to boost participation, particularly among the youth.