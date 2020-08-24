National Bird visits PM’s house, enjoys hospitality

August 24, 2020

New Delhi: People knew well that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is health conscious and yoga savvy. But his love for nature came to the fore when a video grab of him feeding a peacock and peahen at his official residence on Kalyan Marg in Delhi went viral on Instagram recently.

Modi has shared this 1.47 minute video clipping with his 45 million followers on Instagram and it had been viewed by over a lakh people.

In the video, PM Modi is seen feeding the winged visitors at his official residence.

After eating from the platter, the National Bird opened its feathers before Modi much to the delight of everyone.